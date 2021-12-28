Emirates airline suspends entry of travellers from Angola and Guinea

Emirates airline has suspended the entry of travellers from Angola and Guinea to Dubai until further notice.

The decision announced on the airline's website comes into effect immediately.

It said passengers on direct and transit flights from the two African nations will not be permitted to travel to the emirate.

Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to both destinations remain unaffected, Emirates said.

Emirates offered advice to people affected by the travel ban.

"Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans," said Emirates.

"Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused.

"In order to receive the latest updates on their flights, customers are also advised to ensure that their contact details are updated by visiting Manage Your Booking."

The move is the latest restriction on global travel aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19, particularly in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Covid-19 screening at Dubai Airport - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Lab staff working in the sample preparation room at Dubai Airport (DXB). All photos by Pawan Singh/The National

The UAE suspended the entry of passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Nigeria in line with efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The ban came into force from 7.30am on Christmas Day.

The directive was issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday.

The decision covers all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers and includes travellers who were in any the four countries in the 14 days prior to their planned arrival in the Emirates.

Flights from the UAE to the four countries will continue.