Dubai reverend pays tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Tributes to Archbishop Desmond Tutu have been paid in Dubai by clergy who worked on projects with the Nobel Peace Prize laureate in South Africa.

The anti-apartheid campaigner was a leading figure in the fight against white minority rule, and was remembered for his time as a speaker and religious figurehead.

Notably, Tutu visited Dubai 12 years ago to give a speech at the Leaders in Dubai business forum. He said he hoped for a time when poverty would become history and the world would be compassionate and caring.

Rev Andrew Bowerman, regional director of the Mission to Seafarers charity – a Christian group that supports workers at sea – said Tutu led a selfless and inspiring life of service.

“Mr Tutu was unique. A truly lovely, humble, gentle man,” said Mr Bowerman, who met Tutu several times.

“He greeted me with a disarming warmth and had this relentless smile, but you could tell he was raging with compassion for those suffering from any form of injustice.

“From the stories he told, he had the doggedness to never give in. He would be in my shortlist of personal inspirational characters."

Mr Bowerman said the mission's work shared the same ethos as Tutu's long-running campaign against injustice across the world.

“I met him at Lambeth Palace in 2016 where he was the guest speaker at a conference we were organising and again at Lords the summer before when he gave the Spirit of Cricket lecture," Mr Bowerman said.

“I also met him a few times in South Africa when I worked for the Anglican Communion.

“He led an inspiring life of service to others.”

Born in 1931, Desmond Tutu became one of the world’s most well-known human rights activists, winning the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize for his campaign to stamp out apartheid in South Africa.

He became the first black Anglican archbishop of both Cape Town and Johannesburg, and spoke up for black South Africans denied a voice by white rule.

While encouraging reconciliation, Tutu supported economic sanctions against South Africa and was appointed chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission by Nelson Mandela, the country’s first black president.

Tutu's work focused on building a democratic and just society without racial divisions. He sought equal civil rights for all, a common system of education and the ending of forced deportation.