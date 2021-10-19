Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets US Gen Kenneth McKenzie

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, held talks with US military chief Gen Kenneth McKenzie on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the commander of the US Central Command to Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

Gen McKenzie oversees US military operations for more than a dozen countries, from Pakistan to Egypt.

The two men discussed ways of bolstering the strong ties between the UAE and the US, particularly in the fields of defence and the military.

They also exchanged views onseveral issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Yousef Al Otaiba, Minister of State and the UAE's long-standing ambassador to the US; Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; and Maj Gen Saleh Al Ameri, commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defence.