UAE's industry minister leads key talks in Oman

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, led an Emirati delegation to Oman on Monday to discuss efforts to bolster ties with one of the UAE's biggest trading partners.

Dr Al Jaber was joined by representatives from several government departments and private sector companies for high-level talks with Qais Al Yousef, Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

Discussions focused on forging closer links at both government level and across the public sector, particularly in the areas of industry, advanced technology and quality infrastructure.

Oman is one of the UAE's top 10 trading partners, with trade between the countries reaching Dh172 billion ($46.83bn) from 2017 to 2020.

Dr Al Jaber delivered the greetings of the UAE leadership to the leaders of the sultanate, emphasising the importance of the long-standing bonds between the two nations.

Bilateral ties were first laid down by Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father, and Sultan Qaboos.

Dr Al Jaber said he looked forward to the opportunity to enhance co-operation in industry and advanced technology and pave the way for further investment.

“Thanks to the vision and directives of our wise leadership, the UAE is moving rapidly to develop the industrial and advanced technology sectors in the country, investing in research and development and integrating 4IR [Fourth Industrial Revolution] concepts to achieve the key goals of boosting the national economy and achieving sustainable development,” he said.

Mr Al Yousef highlighted the strength of relations between the UAE and Oman, especially across industry.

The visit included meetings with representatives from the Oman Investment Authority, the Public Authority for Economic and Free Zones, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates and Oman’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Dr Al Jaber was accompanied by Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Mohamed Al Shamsi, group chief executive of Abu Dhabi Ports, Khaled Salmeen, executive director of Adnoc’s downstream, industry, marketing and trading directorate, Jasim Thabet, Taqa’s group chief executive, and several officials from the ministry, Abu Dhabi Holding, and Mubadala Investment Company.