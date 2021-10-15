Dubai Police find title-winning football manager's stolen watch

A title-winning football manager scored a big victory with an assist from police in Dubai who recovered his luxury watch after it was stolen.

Romanian Cosmin Olaroiu, who led Steaua Bucharest to league glory in 2006 and guided them to the semi-final of the Uefa Cup in the same year, was reunited with the luxury timepiece thanks to the diligent efforts of officers.

The 52-year-old is a well-travelled manager, with successful stints in the UAE with Al Ain and Al Ahli, and his watch clocked up plenty of air miles too.

Police said the stolen property had been sold several times in Europe before ending up in Dubai.

The circumstances of the theft were not disclosed by the force.

Olaroiu thanked police for tracking down the watch.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the crime.