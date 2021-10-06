UAE golden visa for more than 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi

Visas grant doctors and their families a 10-year residency

Neil Halligan
Oct 6, 2021

More than 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi have been awarded a UAE golden visa.

The golden visa – a long-term residency scheme launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai – recognises experts in various fields who play a key role in supporting the nation's progress.

In July this year, doctors on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic were encouraged to apply for golden visas in recognition of their contribution to health care in the country.

More than 500 were shortlisted after a thorough selection process, with each doctor appraised based on their qualifications, performance and reputation.

As part of a continued push to attract talent to Abu Dhabi, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH) and the Abu Dhabi Residents Office announced that more doctors and healthcare practitioners are scheduled to be awarded golden visas.

The UAE government urged more doctors living in the country to apply for the golden visa.

"Over the past year, we have seen the impact our healthcare professionals have made on our community," said Abdullah Al Hamed, DoH chairman.

"Supporting the vision of our leadership, they have consistently put health and the well-being of our community as top priority."

The golden visa grants doctors and their families a 10-year residency, allowing them to establish roots in the country.

