55 vehicles destroyed in huge fire at Dubai car showroom complex

No injuries reported after blaze swept through eight dealerships on Tuesday morning

Salam Al Amir
Sep 28, 2021

Fifty-five vehicles were destroyed after a massive fire swept through a Dubai car showroom complex on Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported following the blaze in the Ras Al Khor area of the city.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 5.30am, with firefighters from Dubai Civil Defence's Nad Al Sheba station quickly on the scene.

Teams from Al Qusais and Port Saeed stations were also dispatched.

Dubai Civil Defence said the fire broke out in one showroom before spreading to seven others.

An investigation will be carried out to determine the cause.

Updated: September 28th 2021, 11:03 AM
