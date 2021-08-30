UAE welcomes travellers from Oman as new Covid-19 rules come in force

Travellers crossing into the UAE from Oman by land are being welcomed by the government as new rules are set to come into force.

From September 1 anyone entering the UAE from Oman by crossing the land border must present a negative PCR test from the previous 48 hours. A rapid PCR test will also be conducted at the point of entry to the UAE.

Another PCR test must be completed on day four and day eight if staying in the country that long.

The announcement was posted on social media on Monday by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

From 00:01hrs on Wednesday, those who have had both doses of a Covid-19 jab can travel to the sultanate. This includes Omani citizens, residents, anyone who does not need a visa to travel to Oman and those who can use the country's visa on arrival service.

Oman had previously suspended entry to travellers from 12 countries including Lebanon, the UK, the Philippines and Egypt but this list has now been terminated, and travellers can enter from any destination so long as they meet the new requirements.