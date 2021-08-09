UAE high school pupils to learn about oil on Adnoc-sponsored course

High school pupils will take a two-year course to study the UAE’s oil and gas sector. Silvia Razgova / The National

A group of high school pupils in the UAE have started a new course designed to educate them on the country's oil and gas sector.

The two-year Ro'ya programme is organised by Khalifa University and Adnoc, and aims to raise awareness among the pupils about petroleum engineering-related degrees and potential careers in the energy sector.

Dr Ahmed Al Shoaibi, senior vice president of academic and student services at Khalifa University, said he was delighted to partner Adnoc.

"The Ro’ya summer programme is designed to provide students with the right perspectives as they look forward to planning and choosing their future academic course," he said.

Students will learn about geology and field work on the Ro'ya course.

The programme is split into two parts; a virtual segment and an internship.

Some pupils have already completed the first segment, which ran from July 11 until August 5, and combined practical hands-on training, laboratory work, interaction with professional organisations, and project assignments related to the oil and gas industry, all virtually.

Pupils learnt about the geology of the Middle East and how to date rocks and use microscopes. They worked together to build a geological model of a field and embarked on a virtual tour of Khalifa University’s petroleum-related laboratories.

In the second segment, which will take place in December and January, grade 11 pupils will undertake a one-week internship at Khalifa University that will include workshops and project presentations.

Read more When do UAE schools open for the new academic year?

This course will lead to another three-week programme the following summer, when students will be supported by university staff as they complete their course work.

Ro'ya means 'vision' or 'dream' in Arabic, and Ghannam Al Mazrouei, director of the human capital directorate for Adnoc, said the company was committed to supporting the development of the next generation, especially in Stem skills – science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"We will continue to invest in Stem-related educational programmes and initiatives to empower and foster our youth and help them build successful careers, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision," he said.

The Ro’ya initiative is just one of Adnoc's corporate social responsibility projects. The company, one of the country's biggest employers, has delivered a number of Stem programmes across 81 schools and five universities.

One of the most recent, Stem@Home is aimed at children aged seven to 18, a free course designed to increase their interest in the four components.