UAE leaders perform Eid Al Adha prayers

The UAE's leaders have performed Eid Al Adha prayers at mosques across the Emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, marked Eid at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

He met worshippers there and visited the grave of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi performed prayers at the Grand Eid Musalla, or outdoor mosque.

In his sermon in Ras al Khaimah, the imam said Eid was an occasion to show compassion, love, mercy, joy and respect between people. He also urged members of the public to adhere to Covid-19 safety measures.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, performed Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque.

Eid Al Adha morning prayers said at mosques across UAE - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Eid Al Adha morning prayers at Sheikh Hazza Bin Sultan Mosque along Electra Street in Abu Dhabi. (Victor Besa / The National)

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

TOURNAMENT INFO 2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Regional Qualifier

The top three teams progress to the Asia Qualifier Thursday results

UAE beat Kuwait by 86 runs

Qatar beat Bahrain by five wickets

Saudi Arabia beat Maldives by 35 runs Friday fixtures

10am, third-place playoff – Saudi Arabia v Kuwait

3pm, final – UAE v Qatar

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

