UAE leaders perform Eid Al Adha prayers

The UAE's leaders have performed Eid Al Adha prayers at mosques across the Emirates.
In Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, marked Eid at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
He met worshippers there and visited the grave of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed.
In Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi performed prayers at the Grand Eid Musalla, or outdoor mosque.
In his sermon in Ras al Khaimah, the imam said Eid was an occasion to show compassion, love, mercy, joy and respect between people. He also urged members of the public to adhere to Covid-19 safety measures.
Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, performed Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque.
Eid Al Adha morning prayers said at mosques across UAE - in pictures
Eid Al Adha morning prayers at Sheikh Hazza Bin Sultan Mosque along Electra Street in Abu Dhabi. (Victor Besa / The National)
Name: Timothy Husband
Nationality: New Zealand
Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney
Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier
Favourite music: Billy Joel
Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia
The Equaliser 2
Director Antoine Fuqua
Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders
Three stars
2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Regional Qualifier
The top three teams progress to the Asia Qualifier
Thursday results
UAE beat Kuwait by 86 runs
Qatar beat Bahrain by five wickets
Saudi Arabia beat Maldives by 35 runs
Friday fixtures
10am, third-place playoff – Saudi Arabia v Kuwait
3pm, final – UAE v Qatar
How a groundbreaking soil-less farming inititiave is empowering rural communities across Jordan
Essay: Venice's floods should serve as a wake-up call for the world
UAE ready for innovation in area of water management – this is not a pipe dream
Saudi artist Manal AlDowayan unveils new piece of land art addressing water scarcity in Al Ula
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
