School principals in the UAE hope all pupils can return to in-person classes in August

Pupils at Gems United Indian School return to class on January 2 after the winter break.

Heads of schools in the UAE have said they hope all pupils will return to in-person classes in the new academic year, which starts on August 29.

Thousands of pupils aged 12 and above have been vaccinated against Covid-19, paving the way for a full return to in-person lessons and activities, principals have said.

Abu Dhabi authorities have approved the return of pupils to classrooms in the new term, while Dubai authorities have not confirmed whether distance learning arrangements will continue into the next academic year.

Private schools in Dubai have been open for in-person classes since August 2020.

Lisa Johnson​, principal at the American Academy for Girls in Dubai, said about 250 of the 500 pupils at her school had been attending in-person classes, while the others chose online learning.

“We are certainly hoping that all pupils will be attending in-person classes next year, as our large number of online learners has made monitoring academics and wellness incredibly challenging,” Ms Johnson said.

"The challenge at the moment is planning during this interim period without guidelines as the space requirements, food service and even instructional model are affected by the number of pupils in-person and those attending online."

She said the school was prepared to respond to the needs of pupils who may feel anxious about returning to the classroom.

“We anticipate that parents will feel confident that the health of their children is not at risk levels as high as the initial outbreak and will want all pupils to attend face-to-face classes," she said.

“We have many pupils that have received the vaccine and our number of positive cases has dramatically decreased, which supports our hope that all pupils will be able to join in-person classes beginning in the fall."

Fifty-two per cent of pupils in Dubai were attending in-person lessons by the end of last term, the highest number since private schools reopened their doors last year, said a Knowledge and Human Development Authority report published in June.

'Children need to be back at school'

Ambassador School in Dubai has more than 13,000 pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 and 47 per cent attended in-person classes until the summer holidays. The rest continued to learn online.

Sheela Menon, principal at Ambassador School, says it is important for pupils to return to school. Ambassador School Dubai

Sheela Menon, principal at the school, said its most recent survey showed that nearly seven in 10 pupils were willing to attend face-to-face classes after the summer holidays.

“Children need to be back in school, interacting with their friends and teachers, engaging in collaborative experiential learning and play," Ms Menon said.

"The sooner this happens the better it is for their mental and physical wellbeing.

“After nearly 16 months of adjusting to the ‘new normal’ and staying away from the regular, on-campus school practices, there is a need for increased focus on bridging the ‘emotional gaps’ in children."

She said planning would allow the school to accommodate pupils while adhering to physical distancing measures in classrooms and school transport.

With all staff members vaccinated against Covid-19 and the possibility of teenagers being inoculated, parents were now more willing to send their children to school, she said.

Abu Dhabi school expects most pupils to return

Dr Beno Kurien, principal at International Indian School Abu Dhabi, said he expected the majority of pupils to be back at the school in the new term.

Until the summer holidays, half of 850 the pupils at the school were studying online.

He said many parents asked about a return to in-person classes in August.

“As ADEK [the Department of Education and Knowledge] revised the social distancing from 1.5 metres to one metre, we hope we would be able to accommodate more students from August,” he said.

“We expect 70 to 80 per cent of pupils to come back to school from August."

The school will offer online or hybrid classes to pupils who prefer remote learning.

Authorities in Sharjah have not confirmed whether private schools will resume in-person lessons in August.

In the Northern Emirates, private schools expect to continue in-person education, although they are awaiting a final directive from the authorities.

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor cricket in a nutshell

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

Results 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1hr 32mins 03.897sec 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) at 0.745s 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 37.383s 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 46.466s 5.Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda) 52.047s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 59.090s 7. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1:06.004 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 1:07.100 9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:25.692 10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:26.713,

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

