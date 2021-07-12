Euro 2020: heartbreak and joy for UAE's bleary-eyed football fans

England fans cheering for their team ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Radisson Hotel, Damac Hills. (RUEL PABLEO)

It was the dreaded penalty shootout that once again broke hearts of England football fans who helped to pack out venues across the UAE showing the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night.

The gleaming Henry Delaunay trophy will be going to Rome – rather than "coming home" to England – after Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma denied both Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka the shootout.

Social distancing meant many fans hoping to catch the game on a big screen had to plan their night out, with hotels and bars taking advance bookings for tables.

Quote “It was a brilliant start and the cheer that went up when England scored was huge" Jules Sattanathan, England fan

The Radisson Hotel in Dubai's Damac Hills had a temporary air-conditioned tent housing two giant screens, which was fully booked by mostly England fans hoping to enjoy a first tournament win since 1966.

However, they were left disappointed once again after Donnarumma's heroics meant another heartbreaking end to a major tournament for England.

“It felt like Italy were there for the taking but England were just a bit too cautious,” said England fan Joe Kimble who watched the game with friends.

“To get to a first final in more than 50 years was an achievement and the late kick-off was always going to make it a tough watch but I had to see the game out.

“Losing on penalties is hard to take but Italy are a good side.

“Seeing so many fans out watching the game so late shows how this England team has captured the imagination. I’m sure there is more to come from them.”

England fan watching the Euro 2020 final at Radisson Hotel, Damac Hills.

Italy dominated much of the possession and fired in 20 shots on goal to just six from England.

Three Lions captain Harry Kane put in a subdued performance in front of goal, as England struggled to create meaningful chances.

Italy, who had won the World Cup on spot kicks in 2006, held their nerve again to win their first European Championship since 1968.

It has been quite a turnaround for Italy after they failed to qualify for the World Cup held in Russia in 2018.

Italy fan Paolo Nazzari watched the game with fellow Italian supporters at Lounge Café Italiano in Dubai’s Media City.

He said Sunday night’s result had a special meaning for Italians all over the world.

Paolo Nazzari (centre) celebrates with fellow Italians in Dubai after they beat England in the Euro 2020 final.

“Italy was one of the countries with the highest level of people that passed away from Covid-19,” he said.

“The victory was a much needed source of joy and relief.

“Being able to watch the game with other Italians in Dubai was also special as more than 90 per cent of Italians haven’t been able to get home since the pandemic, so this brought us together.”

Mr Nazzari, who works as a business development manager for the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, said the evening was not without tension as his beloved Italy edged out England at Wembley Stadium.

“It was a test of character for the Italian players and their spirit came through in the hardest moments,” said the 29-year-old.

England must now brush aside their disappointment and set their sights on qualification for Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which resumes on September 2 against Hungary.

“England maybe scored a bit too early but as soon as it went to extra time it felt like penalties were inevitable,” said Jules Sattanathan, 22, a business student who bagged his seat well in advance of Sunday’s 11pm kick-off.

“There was a great atmosphere and it was getting quite tense in extra time.

“It was a brilliant start and the cheer that went up when England scored was huge.

“England has a young team so I’m sure they will come again and the way they have played will stoke a lot of interest in the World Cup next year I’m sure.”

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

If you go... Etihad Airways flies from Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur, from about Dh3,600. Air Asia currently flies from Kuala Lumpur to Terengganu, with Berjaya Hotels & Resorts planning to launch direct chartered flights to Redang Island in the near future. Rooms at The Taaras Beach and Spa Resort start from 680RM (Dh597).

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Pad Man Dir: R Balki Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte Three-and-a-half stars

Teaching your child to save Pre-school (three - five years) You can’t yet talk about investing or borrowing, but introduce a “classic” money bank and start putting gifts and allowances away. When the child wants a specific toy, have them save for it and help them track their progress. Early childhood (six - eight years) Replace the money bank with three jars labelled ‘saving’, ‘spending’ and ‘sharing’. Have the child divide their allowance into the three jars each week and explain their choices in splitting their pocket money. A guide could be 25 per cent saving, 50 per cent spending, 25 per cent for charity and gift-giving. Middle childhood (nine - 11 years) Open a bank savings account and help your child establish a budget and set a savings goal. Introduce the notion of ‘paying yourself first’ by putting away savings as soon as your allowance is paid. Young teens (12 - 14 years) Change your child’s allowance from weekly to monthly and help them pinpoint long-range goals such as a trip, so they can start longer-term saving and find new ways to increase their saving. Teenage (15 - 18 years) Discuss mutual expectations about university costs and identify what they can help fund and set goals. Don’t pay for everything, so they can experience the pride of contributing. Young adulthood (19 - 22 years) Discuss post-graduation plans and future life goals, quantify expenses such as first apartment, work wardrobe, holidays and help them continue to save towards these goals. * JP Morgan Private Bank

