Inside Emirates airline's new lounge for children at Dubai International Airport

Children flying solo with Emirates now have a new space where they can wait for their next flight.

The newly upgraded Unaccompanied Minors Lounge opened at Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3 on Friday.

Located in Concourse B, next to the Emirates First Class Lounge, the supervised facility is open 24 hours, seven days a week, so children can use it no matter what time their flight is scheduled to take off.

The lounge has plenty to keep children entertained, including PS4 stations and free Wi-Fi for devices

It's open to children aged 5 to 11 travelling without an adult, and those under aged 8 if they're travelling in a different cabin class to their parents or guardians.

The lounge has plenty to keep children entertained, with PlayStation 4 gaming sections, televisions, comfortable lounging areas and free Wi-Fi so they can easily watch their favourite shows or play games on their devices.

There’s also complimentary drinks and snacks that youngsters can help themselves to as they wait.

Parents or guardians booking flights for children must pre-book lounge access. The service can also be requested for solo passengers aged between 12 and 15 if their parents prefer Emirates staff to guide them on their journey through the airport.

Young flyers can then be dropped off at Terminal 3, where Emirates’ airport teams will guide them through check-in inside a dedicated lounge area. They will be escorted through immigration and security to the children’s lounge.

When its time to fly, crew members will guide children to their gate where they get priority boarding Staff will welcome unaccompanied minors at the aircraft door, show them to their seats and help them to get settled.

Young solo flyers with a connecting flight in Dubai will also be well cared for while in transit. Emirates’ ground services team will meet them off their first flight, and take them to the children's lounge where they can wait for their next one.