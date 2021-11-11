Emirati racer Amna Al Qubaisi and YouTuber Sam Fane star in Etihad Airways video

Etihad Airways has partnered with Emirati racer Amna Al Qubaisi and British YouTube motorsport blogger Sam Fane to promote Abu Dhabi as a world-class racing destination.

Launched on Wednesday, the video is the first in a series called Hosting the World, which will have experts in various fields, from Formula 1, to music and fashion, come to the UAE to meet with their Emirati counterparts.

In the video, lasting a little over a minute, Fane is seen speaking from inside the business-class cabin of Etihad's Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The video is the first in a series that will have experts in various fields, from Formula 1 to music and fashion, come to the UAE to meet with their Emirati counterparts. Photo: Etihad Airways

"A mystery racing driver has invited me to Abu Dhabi," the YouTuber, popular for his @seenthroughglass channel, says. "They know I love cars, they know I love speed."

Fane is then introduced to Al Qubaisi, the daughter of Emirati endurance racer Khaled Al Qubaisi, who at only 21 is already racing in professional Formula 3 races, primarily in the F3 Asian Championships.

"Are you ready to race, Sam?" Al Qubaisi asks an excited Fane before challenging him to a race in Formula 1 cars around Yas Marina Circuit.

Watch the Etihad Airways video below:

“The UAE is home to many incredible tourist attractions, and in this video we’re keen to give the world a glimpse of the buzzing racing scene, in particular as we gear up to host this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next month,” said Amina Taher, vice president of brand, marketing and sponsorships at Etihad Airways.

“As travel restrictions have quickly eased, we’re also pleased to show the UAE is welcoming tourists and hopefully this video will inspire more racing fans to come and enjoy Yas Marina Circuit for the Formula 1, and the many racing-related events and activities taking place throughout the year.”

Hosting the World series is the third phase of promotional campaigns Etihad is launching as part of its year-long celebrations of the UAE's 50th anniversary.

Read more Get a peek at how Etihad gets jets ready to fly again

On November 3, the airline took UAE Flag Day to new heights by launching the country's flag into space.

The national airline of the UAE worked in collaboration with Send Into Space, a high-altitude balloon operator, to launch the flag to the edge of space, reaching an altitude of 32,182 metres above Earth.

The flag travelled at a speed of 5.5 metres-per-second, on a flight that lasted two hours and 52 minutes. At its lowest point, the outside temperature reached -62ºC.

The journey was documented in a video, released on Etihad’s social media channels, to mark UAE Flag Day.

Watch a video of the UAE flag being sent to space: