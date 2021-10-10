British Airways to start using gender-neutral language when making announcements

The airline follows the likes of Air Canada, Qantas and easyJet in making its in-flight announcements more inclusive

Sophie Prideaux
Oct 10, 2021

British Airways staff will stop referring to passengers as “ladies and gentleman” in an effort to champion “diversity and inclusion”.

The airline will cease using its signature greetings for passengers, instead opting for more gender-neutral terms in order to allow all travellers to feel respected and included.

“We celebrate diversity and inclusion and we're committed to ensuring that all our customers feel welcome when travelling with us,” a BA representative said.

BA’s decision to make the change is said to be customer-driven, The Telegraph reports.

As part of the change, the airline will start with announcements such as “attention, all passengers”, in favour of “ladies and gentleman”, as has been traditionally used.

The UK flagship airline's announcement brings its policy in line with the announcements made in airports, as well as with a number of airlines around the world.

Read more
Singapore reopening to travellers from 9 countries: no return for UAE tourists yet

Earlier this year, German airline Lufthansa made a similar commitment, while airlines including easyJet, Qantas and Air Canada adopted gender-neutral language in 2019.

In 2020, Japan Airlines began using gender-neutral terms to “create a positive atmosphere and treat everyone with respect”.

US carrier Delta Air Lines also said it will adopt a gender-neutral policy later this year to create a safe, comfortable and respectful space for all its customers and employees.”

Updated: October 10th 2021, 12:02 PM
British AirwaysTravel
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article British Airways to start using gender-neutral language when making announcements
An image that illustrates this article Singapore reopening to travellers from 9 countries: no return for UAE tourists yet
An image that illustrates this article Dubai named most beautiful autumnal city in Middle East
An image that illustrates this article Biden restores protection of three US national monuments