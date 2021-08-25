Mauritius further relaxes travel restrictions

Mauritius is relaxing travel restrictions for vaccinated visitors.

From September 1, vaccinated visitors will only need to spend seven days in a dedicated resort bubble, before they are able to go out and explore the rest of the island.

On July 15, the Indian Ocean nation reopened its borders to international visitors who have been vaccinated, with the caveat that they would need to stay in 14 allocated resort bubbles. Only those staying in their resorts for more than two weeks were able to visit other parts of the island, after taking a PCR test on day 14 of their holiday.

This has now been reduced to seven days, following the successful roll-out of the country’s vaccination drive. According to Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, 56 per cent of the population has received two jabs of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Starting in October, vaccinated travellers will be free to explore the island from the get-go.

“This is a major leap towards the full reopening of its borders on October 1, when vaccinated international travellers will be welcomed in without restrictions," says Arvind Bundhun, director of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority. "Visitors who present a negative PCR test taken in the 72 hours prior to embarkation will be able to explore the island freely from the moment they arrive."

Emirates flies to Mauritius twice a week, with return economy flights starting from Dh4,515. Mauritius is currently on Abu Dhabi’s green list, meaning travellers will not have to quarantine upon their return to the capital.

