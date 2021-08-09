Behind the scenes of Emirates' viral Burj Khalifa shoot

Last week, Emirates celebrated the news that the UAE has been taken off the UK's red list with a gravity-defying video, featuring a stuntwoman standing at the very top of the Burj Khalifa.

On Monday, the airline shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the video, featuring skydiver and stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik, was made.

"Hi mum, I'm on top of the world," Smith-Ludvik says with a laugh in the clip, wearing full Emirates crew uniform.

"Filming at the pinnacle took rigorous planning and a strict safety protocol," the new video explains, as it shows footage of Smith-Ludvik in a warehouse, rehearsing the stunt.

It was by no means an easy day of work. "From level 160, we climbed for over an hour to reach the top, to make one of the highest ads ever filmed."

The Instagram post clears up a question that has been widely asked of the stunt on social media: was it real or fake?

"Real or fake? A lot of you have asked this question and we’re here to answer it. Here’s how we made it to the top of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa," the caption reads.

Emirates has released a statement, claiming that with the advertisement, Smith-Ludvik "joins only a handful of individuals who have had the privilege to stand at the pinnacle of the world's tallest building – including Tom Cruise and the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum".

"We always look to challenge the norm and push boundaries at Emirates. We do it every day through our innovative services, our best-in-class product and of course through our advertising," said Emirates president Sir Tim Clark.

"The calm and confidence of the cabin crew you see in the ad is an embodiment of our frontline team, serving travellers and ensuring their safety. We're proud to be among a privileged few who have been allowed to film at the top of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar; and even prouder that we get to showcase our beautiful city, Dubai."

Speaking of the safety precautions taken, an Emirates representative said: "A custom platform with an attached pole was built at the top for [Smith-Ludvik] to stand on. She was attached to the pole as well as two other different points directly to the pinnacle, through a hidden harness under the Emirates uniform."

Watch the full video here:

The campaign has gone viral on social media, with more than 586,000 views and 78,000 likes on Emirates' Instagram account.

"This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I've ever done," Smith-Ludvik wrote on Instagram. "A big shout out to Emirates Airlines for your creative marketing idea! It was a pleasure being a part of the team."

UAE taken off UK red list

The UAE and Bahrain have been removed from the UK's travel red list, as per the British government announcement last Wednesday, providing a major boost to tourism and allowing families to be reunited.

They join other amber list countries, meaning that people entering most of the UK from these points of origin do not have to pay to quarantine in a government hotel for 10 days.

Passengers arriving from amber list countries need to isolate for 10 days on arrival in the UK but can be released after day five with a negative test result, and this can be done at their home.

Travellers coming from countries with amber status who have been fully vaccinated with inoculations approved and administered in the UK, EU and US do not have to self-isolate but must provide a negative Covid-19 test within two days of arrival.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

The biog Favourite book: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi Favourite holiday destination: Spain Favourite film: Bohemian Rhapsody Favourite place to visit in the UAE: The beach or Satwa Children: Stepdaughter Tyler 27, daughter Quito 22 and son Dali 19

Match info Wolves 0 Arsenal 2 (Saka 43', Lacazette 85') Man of the match: Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal)

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV Power: 360bhp Torque: 500Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh282,870 On sale: now

Abandon

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

