The First Collection Business Bay four-star hotel to open in Dubai on July 1

Home-grown hospitality brand The First Collection will open its second property in Dubai, The First Collection Business Bay, a four-star hotel, on Friday.

This follows the launch of its debut property, The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, which was included in TripAdvisor’s list of the Top 25 Hottest New Hotels in the World in 2021, the only one in the region to have received this accolade.

“The opening of The First Collection Business Bay marks another important step in the development of our new lifestyle hotel brand, The First Collection,” says Rob Burns, chief executive of The First Group.

“The brand has been extremely well received by local and international guests, generating fantastic reviews — and we’re very much looking forward to opening the doors of this upscale, dynamic property.”

An executive suite at The First Collection Business Bay. Photo: The First Collection

Located within walking distance of the Dubai Water Canal, the new hotel has 437 rooms and suites, many offering views of Burj Khalifa, which can also be seen from the property’s 25-metre swimming pool and sundeck. Additional leisure facilities include a gym and spa.

The 14th floor is home to a dedicated lounge, where guests staying in executive suites can enjoy breakfast and drinks throughout the day. Meeting rooms and a conference centre round off the hotel’s business amenities.

Dining venues include The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery, a home-grown, Deep South-inspired smokehouse which has its own butchery; Risen, a cafe and artisanal bakery that has numerous branches across Dubai and specialises in rich coffee blends and unusual tea selections; and the family-friendly all-day dining spot, Vyne, which will serve Levantine cuisine.

READ MORE Yemeni engineer unveils designs for flying sky hotel that can accommodate 5,000 guests

“We look forward to welcoming residents and international travellers alike to experience all that The First Collection brand has to offer in this new and popular location,” says Karim Abdelhamid, vice president hotel operations, The First Group Hospitality.

"Whether it be for a stay in the hotel, a pool day with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa or even a delightful dining experience, we’re confident guests will return time and time again."

World's 38 hottest hotels opening in 2022 — in pictures