All-villa resort to open on Abu Dhabi's Al Nawras Island with private golf course

A new luxury resort from LXR Hotels & Resorts, a hospitality brand under Hilton, is set to open on the private Al Nawras Island in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

The first property from the brand in the capital, it will have 80 beach and water villas, as well as a 450-square-metre, two-bedroom Royal Villa. It will also be home to a golf course.

There will be a focus on leisure and well-being at the resort, with a gym, fitness studio and three swimming pools — both indoor and outdoor. Other recreational facilities will include tennis and padel courts, a private marina, beach club and spa.

Youngsters will have access to a playground, another swimming pool, splash pad and children's club.

In terms of food and drinks, there will be two signature restaurants with indoor and al fresco dining areas, as well as two bars and a wellness-inspired cafe.

“We’re delighted to be bringing LXR Hotels & Resorts to Abu Dhabi with Al Nawras Island,” said Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton. “The UAE’s burgeoning capital has established itself as a global hub in recent years and has seen incredible development in terms of hospitality, sports and tourism. I believe Al Nawras Island will complement Abu Dhabi’s luxury hotel landscape perfectly and we look forward to guests experiencing this unique property.”

The resort will join LXR’s global portfolio, which includes properties in the UK, US, Turkey, Seychelles, Japan, Israel and Anguilla. Habtoor Palace Dubai also falls under the umbrella.

A hotel in Bali, Indonesia, is also set to open later this year and at Diriyah Gate in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2026.

Each property incorporates its destination’s history, culture and traditions into the design and ethos.

“Abu Dhabi is a renowned luxury destination where visitors and local residents alike seek out exceptional moments and personalised service,” said Feisal Jaffer, global head, LXR Hotels & Resorts.

