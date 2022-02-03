One&Only to open its first US resort in Big Sky, Montana

One&Only is bringing its first resort to the US, with a scheduled opening date of 2024.

The new destination, designed by architectural firm Olson Kundig and being developed by Lone Mountain Land Company, will be called One&Only Moonlight Basin and will be located in Big Sky, Montana.

The resort will have 73 guest rooms and suites in the main building and 19 secluded villas. It will also have a separate ski lodge and a Chenot Spa.

The first community of One&Only homes in the US will open at the site, too, offering 62 private residences. The free-standing properties will feature a contemporary design, complete with glass walls to offer impressive views of Big Sky’s mountain ranges.

Located between Lone Peak in the Wasatch Range and the Spanish Peaks, the resort will showcase Montana’s mountains and stunning scenery as well as abundant wildlife, while still providing modern amenities.

One&Only Moonlight Basin is located between Lone Peak in the Wasatch Range and the Spanish Peaks. Photo: One&Only

One&Only Moonlight Basin will be connected by gondola to Big Sky’s skiing, with more than 5,800 skiable acres, and will provide access to mountain golf courses.

Less than an hour’s drive from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and an hour from Yellowstone National Park, Big Sky is located in the heart of a 1.2-million-hectare national forest and is ultimately joined with the seven-million-hectare Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

The architectural design of the resort has been created to have minimal impact on the location’s ecosystem during development. Featuring local art and stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, guests will simultaneously feel connected to, yet protected from, the spectacular surroundings.

Like other One&Only properties, Moonlight Basin will have a special emphasis on privacy, aiming to provide the ultimate hideaway within a choice of accommodation for every kind of traveller. There will also be special attention placed on outdoor living spaces.

“Each One&Only resort celebrates its own distinctive location and Big Sky is the perfect site, where guests and residents alike can enjoy the very best of nature year-round through the life and energy of One&Only,” says Philippe Zuber, chief executive of Kerzner International.

He says that Lone Mountain Land Company is building "a mountain destination that showcases the natural beauty of Montana’s extensive, dramatic landscapes".