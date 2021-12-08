Kempinski Floating Palace: world's first buoyant five-star resort to open in Dubai in 2023

Dubai is set to clock up yet another world first with the opening of the Kempinski Floating Palace resort.

Located on the Arabian Gulf, the world's first floating five-star resort will open for stays in 2023 under the watch of Europe's oldest luxury hotel group.

With 156 rooms and suites, plus 12 luxury floating Neptune villas, guests checking in at the luxury playground will arrive by speedboat transfer from one of the most exclusive beaches on Jumeirah Beach Road.

The five-star resort will have 156 rooms and suites, restaurants, bars and a luxury spa.

A connected floating helipad and a marina that can accommodate up to 16 private yachts allows premium travellers to arrive in style.

Kempinski Floating Palace will be centred around a huge glass pyramid structure. Here, guests will find everything that you would expect from a five-star resort, including first-class service, gourmet restaurants and swanky bars.

There are also plans for several palm tree-surrounded swimming pools and a luxury spa at the hotel, which is located offshore on Jumeirah Beach.

For those looking for the ultimate in floating luxury, 12 boat villas connected to the main hotel by pontoons can be rented by hotel guests.

Spread across two levels with a roof terrace and a private infinity pool, there will be a choice of two, three and four-bedroom Neptune accommodations. Huge floor-to-ceiling windows will ensure guests get the very best overwater views, and there will be indoor and outdoor living rooms, plus crew and staff rooms.

The floating resort will be home to 12 luxury Neptune boat villas.

The furniture for the floating villas is being designed by luxury car company Aston Martin, the company said in November last year.

Cruising at a maximum speed of six nautical miles, the villas are equipped with solar panels and will use smart technology for wastewater treatment and air filtration, designed to be environmentally friendly. And if you love your stay so much you don't want to checkout, the Neptune villas are also for sale.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our guests in Dubai such a first experience from 2023 onwards, combining the destination's reputation as a high-tech city with the timeless European elegance of Kempinski Hotels”, says Bernold Schroeder, chief executive of Kempinski Group.

“The highly innovative project by Seagate Shipyard convinces not only by its high-end technology, but also through impeccable style and design.”