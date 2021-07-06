J Hotel Shanghai Tower: world's highest hotel opens in China

The world’s highest hotel, the J Hotel Shanghai Tower, has opened in the Chinese metropolis.

The luxury five-star hotel is located at the top of the 128-storey Shanghai Tower, China’s tallest tower and the world’s second-tallest tower at 632 metres, which is just 196 metres short of Burj Khalifa’s 828 metres.

Boasting 165 rooms, including 34 suites, each room at the J Hotel offers unique views of Shanghai’s new financial district, the Lujiazui area.

All guests also get 24-hour butler service and access to the swimming pool and fitness centre, located on the 84th and 85th floors respectively. A reiki spa is also set to open soon.

The J Hotel’s most luxurious accommodation, the Shanghai Suite, is located on the hotel’s 98th floor. Spread over 380 square metres, the suite comes with a separate parlour, dressing room, study, kitchen and even a physiotherapy area.

While prices for the Shanghai Suite have not been revealed, the least expensive room goes for 3,601 Chinese yuan ($557) per night, while the J Suite costs 67,628 Chinese yuan per night, according to CNN.

There are also seven restaurants and bars, including a fusion restaurant called Heavenly Jin, located on the tower’s 120th floor, now one of the highest restaurants in the world.

The hotel is owned by Jin Jiang International Hotels, China's largest hospitality group.

But the J Hotel, which sits within a mixed-use tower, is unlikely to take the crown of the world’s tallest hotel from Dubai’s Gevora Hotel.

Standing at 356 metres, the 75-storey hotel was certified by Guinness World Records in 2018. It took the title from JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, which, at 355 metres, was certified as the tallest hotel in 2015.

The 'tallest hotel' title is typically awarded to towers used wholly as hotels.

The 356m-high Gevora is currently the world's tallest hotel. Gevora Hotel

But the gold-coloured Gevora Hotel may not hold that title for long. Ciel, a 360-metre-tall hotel set to open in 2022 in Dubai Marina, looks likely to eclipse it. First announced in 2019, the hotel will have 1,209 luxury hotel suites and serviced residences spread over 82 levels.

As well as a glass observation deck with 360-degree views over Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, Ciel's rooftop will also have a leisure deck, a bar and an infinity swimming pool that will be one of the highest in the world.

The project is being developed by The First Group and designed by Norr Group, the architecture firm also responsible for Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm.

Armani Hotel Dubai, meanwhile, located within the Burj Khalifa, occupies floors one to eight of the world’s tallest tower, as well as floors 38 and 39.

The drill Recharge as needed, says Mat Dryden: "We try to make it a rule that every two to three months, even if it's for four days, we get away, get some time together, recharge, refresh." The couple take an hour a day to check into their businesses and that's it. Stick to the schedule, says Mike Addo: "We have an entire wall known as 'The Lab,' covered with colour-coded Post-it notes dedicated to our joint weekly planner, content board, marketing strategy, trends, ideas and upcoming meetings." Be a team, suggests Addo: "When training together, you have to trust in each other's abilities. Otherwise working out together very quickly becomes one person training the other." Pull your weight, says Thuymi Do: "To do what we do, there definitely can be no lazy member of the team."

