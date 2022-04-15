Cyprus travel guide: no PCR tests or passenger locator forms for vaccinated visitors

Cyprus will relax entry requirements for incoming travellers on April 18.

Arriving passengers will no longer need to complete a passenger locator form, or Cyprus Flight Pass, prior to travel, or take a PCR test on arrival in the country, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

Vaccinated travellers and those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 will also no longer need to show a PCR test taken prior to departure. Non-vaccinated visitors will still need to show a PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival in Cyprus or a rapid antigen test taken 24 hours before arrival. Random testing is still under way at the airport.

“All of us in Cyprus would like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal guests for making Cyprus one of the most popular European holiday destinations in 2021,” said the island’s Ministry of Tourism. “We are delighted to now be making travel to our island even more frictionless.”

Cyprus is now welcoming tourists from around the world, having dropped its Covid-19 country categorisation system. Photo: Dylan Sosso

The changes were announced as the government also reduced the required isolation period for those testing positive to seven days, although the country’s Health Minister, Michalis Hadjipantela, also urged citizens to maintain caution. “Today’s announcement of relaxing the measures must not be misinterpreted, Covid-19 is still here… Experts insist that Covid-19 is not a simple cold.”

Who can travel to Cyprus?

Cyprus has eliminated its country categorisation system, which divided nations into green, red and grey categories and established entry criteria accordingly. As of April 18, travellers from all countries, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be allowed to enter the country.

What vaccines are recognised for travel to Cyprus?

Vaccinated travellers must present a European Digital Covid Certificate or proof of vaccination by a recognised government authority.

The following vaccines are recognised by Cypriot authorities: AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Covaxin, Novavax Nuvaxovid Covid-19, Covavax and Sputnik Light.

Travellers aged 18 and over are considered fully vaccinated if they have received their second dose of a two-dose vaccine, or a first dose of a single-dose vaccine with the previous 270 days, or nine months. Otherwise, proof of a booster shot is required.

Persons are considered to be recently recovered from Covid-19 if between seven and 180 days have passed since they tested positive.

What do I need to do before flying to Cyprus?

Travellers to Cyprus must be able to show proof of either a vaccination certificate, a certificate of recovery or a PCR or antigen test. Travellers who do not possess one of these documents may be subject to a fine of €300 ($325).

Which airlines are flying from the UAE to Cyprus?

Emirates flies to Cyprus three times a week, with flights from Dh2,805.

What restrictions are in place in Cyprus?

Proof of vaccination or a PCR test is still required to enter some venues. Unsplash

The use of masks is required in all indoor areas, including taxis, lifts, malls and theatres.

Proof of vaccination or recovery, a PCR test taken within the past 72 hours, or a locally issued Safe Pass is required to enter certain places, including churches, conferences, events and wedding venues, theme parks, children’s play areas, mini cruises, nightclubs, restaurants, coffee shops and bars.

There are no restrictions upon entry to beaches, picnic sites, promenades, outdoor exercise areas, supermarkets, mini markets, bakeries, kiosks, shopping malls, museums, archaeological sites and hotel facilities.

Is Covid-19 still prevalent in Cyprus?

The island recorded 12,032 cases of Covid-19 in the week leading up to April 15, according to the John Hopkins University. Only 53 per cent of the population is vaccinated.

When’s the best time to travel to Cyprus?

Cyprus has eased restrictions on travellers ahead of its peak summer season. The best time to visit the island is between May and June, which is one of the driest periods of the year, with temperatures averaging between 23 and 28 degreesºC. July and August are among the busiest months of the year for tourism, and temperatures can rise to above 35ºC. For cooler climes, September and October are ideal.

The island is best known for its beaches and Mediterranean vibe, but it is also home to a rich history that can be experienced in a multitude of Roman-era archaeological sites.