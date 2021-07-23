A guide to Miami as Emirates launches direct flights from Dubai

Emirates has launched new direct flights from Dubai to Miami. The airline’s first-ever passenger service between the two cities landed at Miami International airport on Thursday at 11am.

With its year-round sunshine, thriving arts scene and buzzy nightlife, Miami is now set to be a popular holiday option for UAE travellers as Emirates is scheduled to fly to the US destination four times a week.

Known for its beaches, Latin American culture, pastel-coloured architecture and thriving entertainment, Miami has something for everyone. If you’re considering a visit, here’s a handy guide on where to stay, the dishes you need to eat and what you simply can’t miss on a trip to the South Florida holiday hotspot

Where to stay?

A suite at Moxy Miami South Beach. Courtesy Marriott

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, several new hotels have opened their doors in Miami since 2020 so holidaymakers have plenty to choose from.

Check-in at Moxy Miami South Beach, Marriott’s new boutique hotel brand or try Esme Miami Beach with laidback Spanish vibes and a stunning rooftop lounge.

Fans of Pharrell Williams may want to stay at The Goodtime Hotel on Washington Avenue; the singer has partnered with Groot Hospitality to open this modern hotel packed with artwork, murals and a fresh take on Art Deco.

What to eat?

Famed the world-over for its Cubanos, you cannot visit Miami and not eat a Cuban sandwich.

Head to Sanguich de Miami, a cafe in Little Havana for the ultimate Cubano, complete with tangy homemade pickles and mustard, and bread that’s baked freshly in-house every day.

For dessert, key lime pie is a good pick, thanks to the Florida Keys being just around the corner. You’ll find plenty of places with their own take on the classic dish, with Blue Collar Miami crowned the very best by local foodie digital magazine Miami Eater.

Where to go?

The renowned Miami Beach. Unsplash

From its world-famous South Beach to hidden gems and family-friendly shores in Surfside, it’s no secret that Miami is known for its beaches and travellers are spoilt for choice when looking for clear waters, golden shorelines and swaying palm trees.

The renowned Miami Beach area is located on a barrier island that’s connected to the mainland by a series of bridges, and offers a lovely mix of peaceful neighbourhoods, lively entertainment areas and long stretches of sandy shores.

But life isn’t only about beaches.

The city also has its fair share of green spaces where fitness trails, play parks and waterside fun make for a great day out. Visit the Matheson Hammock Park which is home to one of the city’s most popular marinas and also a favourite with stand-up paddleboarders. For those who want to get out on two wheels, David T Kennedy Park is a must.

What to do?

Even if you’re not a beach fan, head to Miami Beach to check out the Art Deco Historic District. Wander Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue in the South Beach neighbourhood to see pastel-coloured buildings, neon-lit signs and beautifully restored 1930s and 40s architecture.

For shoppers, Bayside Marketplace is a large outdoor-style mall with souvenir shops, retails stores, cafes, restaurants and daily live entertainment. Visitors will find some well-known brands, as well as several one-of-a-kind outlets.

Indulge in all things Cuban in Little Havana or check out colourful graffiti art in the warehouse district of Wynwood. To escape the summer heat, try a visit to Blue Lagoon or Grapeland for waterpark family fun.

Types of policy Term life insurance: this is the cheapest and most-popular form of life cover. You pay a regular monthly premium for a pre-agreed period, typically anything between five and 25 years, or possibly longer. If you die within that time, the policy will pay a cash lump sum, which is typically tax-free even outside the UAE. If you die after the policy ends, you do not get anything in return. There is no cash-in value at any time. Once you stop paying premiums, cover stops. Whole-of-life insurance: as its name suggests, this type of life cover is designed to run for the rest of your life. You pay regular monthly premiums and in return, get a guaranteed cash lump sum whenever you die. As a result, premiums are typically much higher than one term life insurance, although they do not usually increase with age. In some cases, you have to keep up premiums for as long as you live, although there may be a cut-off period, say, at age 80 but it can go as high as 95. There are penalties if you don’t last the course and you may get a lot less than you paid in. Critical illness cover: this pays a cash lump sum if you suffer from a serious illness such as cancer, heart disease or stroke. Some policies cover as many as 50 different illnesses, although cancer triggers by far the most claims. The payout is designed to cover major financial responsibilities such as a mortgage or children’s education fees if you fall ill and are unable to work. It is cost effective to combine it with life insurance, with the policy paying out once if you either die or suffer a serious illness. Income protection: this pays a replacement income if you fall ill and are unable to continue working. On the best policies, this will continue either until you recover, or reach retirement age. Unlike critical illness cover, policies will typically pay out for stress and musculoskeletal problems such as back trouble.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

The specs Engine: 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 180hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm at 3,00rpm Transmission: 5-speed sequential auto Price: From Dh139,995 On sale: now

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

How The Debt Panel's advice helped readers in 2019 December 11: 'My husband died, so what happens to the Dh240,000 he owes in the UAE?' JL, a housewife from India, wrote to us about her husband, who died earlier this month. He left behind an outstanding loan of Dh240,000 and she was hoping to pay it off with an insurance policy he had taken out. She also wanted to recover some of her husband’s end-of-service liabilities to help support her and her son. “I have no words to thank you for helping me out,” she wrote to The Debt Panel after receiving the panellists' comments. “The advice has given me an idea of the present status of the loan and how to take it up further. I will draft a letter and send it to the email ID on the bank’s website along with the death certificate. I hope and pray to find a way out of this.” November 26: ‘I owe Dh100,000 because my employer has not paid me for a year’ SL, a financial services employee from India, left the UAE in June after quitting his job because his employer had not paid him since November 2018. He owes Dh103,800 on four debts and was told by the panellists he may be able to use the insolvency law to solve his issue. SL thanked the panellists for their efforts. "Indeed, I have some clarity on the consequence of the case and the next steps to take regarding my situation," he says. "Hopefully, I will be able to provide a positive testimony soon." October 15: 'I lost my job and left the UAE owing Dh71,000. Can I return?' MS, an energy sector employee from South Africa, left the UAE in August after losing his Dh12,000 job. He was struggling to meet the repayments while securing a new position in the UAE and feared he would be detained if he returned. He has now secured a new job and will return to the Emirates this month. “The insolvency law is indeed a relief to hear,” he says. "I will not apply for insolvency at this stage. I have been able to pay something towards my loan and credit card. As it stands, I only have a one-month deficit, which I will be able to recover by the end of December."

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

