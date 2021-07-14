Private island in Ibiza can be rented for $148,000 a week

For a summer holiday that takes social distancing to the nth degree, Ibiza’s Tagomago Island can be rented for €125,000 ($148,000) per week.

One of the most exclusive islands in the world, Tagomago is located 900 metres off the north-eastern coast of Ibiza. Measuring 600,000 square metres in total, the island offers absolute privacy, enhanced security, and spectacular sunrises and sunsets.

Also included in the price are a private chef, waiter, housekeeping staff, boat captain and a host of water sports activities, as well as catering and drinks for the entire stay.

The villa offers plenty of spots to relax in. Courtesy Sotheby's International Realty

A private, fully-staffed villa sits at the centre of the island. Offering five spacious ensuite bedrooms and a contemporary interior design, the property is fitted with a Sonos media system, Samsung televisions and LED light systems. There are various areas from where to enjoy the sunset or sunrise, as well as spaces to relax in throughout the day.

In addition to its own jetty, visitors can take advantage of the island’s two jet skis, two tender boats, wakeboard, and surfing, canoeing, fishing, snorkelling and sailing equipment.

The property is fitted with a Sonos media system, Samsung televisions and LED light systems. Courtesy Sotheby's International Realty

Those keen on more land-based activities can enjoy the island’s jogging track, which leads to Tagomago’s lighthouse, as well as hiking, nature walks and an outdoor fitness area. A 17 metre by 8 metre swimming pool is surrounded by a spacious sunbathing deck, Jacuzzi and barbecue area.

Tagomago is a five-minute boat road from Ibiza’s Pou des Lleo bay, and with tender boats at your disposal for the length of your stay, you can pop on and off the island as often as you please. It’ll then take you 35 minutes to drive to downtown Ibiza and its various attractions.

Spain has reopened its borders to UAE travellers. All vaccinated visitors can enter the country, which recognises the Sinopharm, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. Travellers must present a vaccination certificate proving that their final dose was administered at least 14 days prior to travel, as well as a negative PCR test. All visitors are required to fill in a Health Control Form and obtain a QR code that must be presented on arrival in Spain.

Spain is currently on Abu Dhabi’s Green List, meaning travellers do not need to quarantine upon their return to the UAE capital.

