15 epic drone shots that capture the UAE's natural beauty from above

Ask anyone around the world what they know about the UAE and it's likely that people will talk about the sky-high buildings, luxury hotels and love of the finer things in life.

One photographer in Dubai is trying to change that perception by travelling around the country capturing stunning shots of the Emirates' natural resources.

Florian Kriechbaumer has been a photographer for 15 years. After first moving to Dubai from Germany in 2007, he got his hands on his first drone around eight years ago.

The Dubai resident decided to shoot a series capturing the country's untouched landscapes "because I believe the natural beauty of the UAE is often undervalued among residents, as well as tourists and the media covering the country."

"While we all appreciate the amazing cityscapes we have the pleasure to live in, I personally find the variety of landscapes that you can explore in a radius of less than 100 kilometres is equally astonishing."

Desert-dusted Dubai roads and craggy Sharjah wadis

Untouched dunes in Sharjah's Suwaydan Desert. Courtesy Florian Kriechbaumer

And astonishing is the right word.

The photographs capture a new perspective of landscapes across almost every emirate including Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Abu Dhabi.

From Ramhan Island in the capital to Al Zowair in Umm Al Quwain or Wadis Shis in Sharjah, the bright colours, shapes and textures of the aerial photography could almost be a series of abstract paintings.

In Abu Dhabi, drone footage from Saadiyat Island captures the impressive magnitude of the ocean. A shot from Umm Al Quwain showcases the intricate natural network between mangroves, shoreline and sea in the emirate's wetlands. The abandoned village of Al Madam in Sharjah is also seen from a new perspective, its grain-covered buildings being swallowed by the sands of time. Another image of Dubai's Al Awir beautifully captures a landscape transformed by human intervention.

Drone photography in the UAE

Budding photographers inspired by Kriechbaumer's series who want to get out there and shoot shouldn't find it too difficult to get started.

"The UAE has put in place very clear and easy to follow rules for drone photography, with an online registration process on the DCAA and GCAA websites, and in the case of Dubai, a training course requirement," he explains.

He recommends tools such as Google Maps and the UAE's My Drone Hub app to explore and plan potentially interesting compositions, and identify where footage can be best captured without violating any rules.

One thing that Kriechbaumer takes seriously is the need for photographers, and others, to be considerate of the natural environment.

"Too many times I have seen rubbish left around these amazing places, damage to flora, and impact on local fauna, which is truly saddening."

For that reason, he doesn't typically publicise the location where he shoots. Now that he's revealed some of these details in this story, he is asking fellow photographers to follow a simple request.

"My humble request is that anyone visiting these places makes an effort to maintain them, so they remain as stunning as they are now."

About Tenderd Started: May 2018 Founder: Arjun Mohan Based: Dubai Size: 23 employees Funding: Raised $5.8m in a seed fund round in December 2018. Backers include Y Combinator, Beco Capital, Venturesouq, Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Paul Buchheit, Justin Mateen, Matt Mickiewicz, SOMA, Dynamo and Global Founders Capital

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a "free-look" period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. "The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product," said Mr Hodgins. "All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer." Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. "This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided)," said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

