Australia removes final Covid-19 travel restrictions

Two years, three months and 25 days since the World Health Organisation first declared Covid-19 a global pandemic, Australia is removing its final coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

From Wednesday, visitors no longer need to show proof of vaccination when flying Down Under.

The last of the Covid-19 restrictions for inbound visitors have been dropped following Australia's removal of other rules put in place during the pandemic, including PCR tests for holidaymakers and mandatory quarantine periods.

“As more and more of us travel internationally and we get more confident in managing our risk of Covid, our airports are getting busier,” Clare O’Neil, Minister for Home Affairs, said.

“Removing these requirements will not only reduce delays in our airports but will encourage more visitors and skilled workers to choose Australia as a destination.”

“I know anyone who has travelled internationally since the borders have opened will find this as one less thing to worry about — especially as more Australians get back to travelling overseas.”

Visitors no longer have to complete a Digital Passenger Declaration or DPD to declare their Covid-19 vaccination status before entering Australia.

Face masks still required on flights to Australia

Current rules in place mean that tourists and visitors are no longer required to show vaccination status, complete any additional paperwork or apply for a travel exemption if they are coming to Australia and are unvaccinated.

Face masks remain mandatory for all passengers on flights to every destination across the country.

Travellers have waited patiently to return to Australia, which had some of the most stringent entry rules in place at the height of the pandemic.

The majority of the country reopened to fully vaccinated tourists in February, which led to emotional scenes at airports as families and friends were reunited after more than two years apart. A month later, it fully reopened as Western Australia became the last state to welcome tourists again.

Home to some of the world’s best beaches, unique wildlife and oldest cultures, Australia also has a new campaign designed to boost tourism to the country. Titled "Don’t Go Small. Go Australia", the tourism drive reminds visitors of all the experiences that await Down Under.

Australia is one of the largest markets for Emirates A380 superjumbo flights.

From Dubai, Emirates has been operating to Australia for more than 25 years and the country was the third-largest destination for the airline’s double-decker A380s.

Flights between the UAE and Australia have ramped up since Covid-19 entry restrictions eased, with Emirates operating more than 40 flights per week to destinations including Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

“The uptake to Australia from the UAE and across our network has been strong, driven by pent-up demand as well as the easing of restrictions, making it easier to travel,” a representative for the Dubai airline told The National in February when borders first eased.

From Abu Dhabi, Etihad also flies to Australia with non-stop services to Melbourne and Sydney.