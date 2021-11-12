Philippines travel green list: the UAE and Oman added in latest update

The Philippines has added the UAE to its latest green list travel update.

This means travellers who are fully vaccinated will not need to undergo facility-based quarantine as long as they have a negative PCR result within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

The vaccines that the Philippines recognises are: Pfizer–BioNTech; Oxford–AstraZeneca; Sinovac; Sputnik V; Janssen; Covaxin; Moderna; Sinopharm and Sputnik Light.

Other newly added countries to the list include Oman, Pakistan and India. The update will come into effect on Tuesday, November 16.

The country also added the Faroe Islands and the Netherlands to its red list, currently the only two on it.

All other nations, territories and jurisdictions not included in the green and red lists are considered under the yellow list.

Those coming from a yellow list country will need to quarantine at a facility until they receive a negative PCR test taken on day five and then quarantine at home until a negative test on day 10.

The Philippines has reported a decline in Covid-19 cases after reaching a high of more than 23,000 daily cases in September. According to the John Hopkins University Covid-19 data, the most recently reported numbers were about 4,554 new cases on Thursday.

The Philippines on Abu Dhabi green list

Last week, the Philippines was added to Abu Dhabi's green list meaning that those who are fully vaccinated and coming into the UAE capital do not need to isolate but still need to take a PCR test on arrival and another test on day six, if staying in the emirate.