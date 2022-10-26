Emirates named one of the world's most pet-friendly airlines

Pet owners in Dubai can utilise some of the world's easiest flying rules to transport their beloved animals around, according to new research.

Researchers at airportparkingreservations.com ranked Emirates as the sixth most pet-friendly carrier globally. The study looked at several factors including the cost of transporting animals, how many pets were allowed per customer and the number of species allowed by the airline.

With Emirates, pet tickets range from $500 to $800, and the airline allows a maximum of three pets per customer. The airline allows three types of animals to be transported in cargo — dogs, cats and birds, including falcons. Of the airlines included in the list, Emirates allows its customers to transport the biggest containers for animals — up to three metres — via its cargo service.

The world’s most pet-friendly airline, according to the data, is Turkish Airlines, where the cost of travelling with a pet ranges from $8 to $24. The airline allows four types of animals on board and three animals per customer — cages are limited to a maximum of 93 centimetres.

Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways ranked second, with prices ranging from $50 to $400, and a total of nine types of animals allowed, including dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, hamsters and ferrets.

Low-cost US carrier Spirit came third with a flat cost of $125 to travel with a pet. The Florida-based carrier allows dogs, cats, birds and rabbits — limited to two per passenger.

Chinese carrier Sichuan Airlines was fourth on the list, followed by Japan Airlines.

Five questions to consider before travelling with a pet

Pawsome Pets UAE previously shared these tips with The National highlighting some of the most important things to note before flying.

1. Where on the plane does my pet travel?

There are different types of travel available for pets:

Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin

Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are travelling on and the country they are travelling to.

2. What is the difference between my pet travelling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage?

If travelling as manifest cargo, your pet goes in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pet's travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate.

If travelling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be on the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pet's travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in its crate.

3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are travelling to?

As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal.

If your pet is travelling as excess luggage, it will be taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect it at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the "something to declare" customs channel you will be asked to present your pet's travel paperwork to the customs official and/or the vet on duty.

If your pet is travelling as manifest cargo, it will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, the documentation will be reviewed by staff At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport.

4. How long do the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take?

This depends entirely on the location that your pet is travelling to. Your pet relocation company will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken.

In some cases, they can get your pet "travel ready" in a few days. In others, it can be up to six months or more.

5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel?

Regardless of where your pet is travelling, it will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations needed are entirely dependent on the location it is travelling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination.

Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep vaccinations current and not to miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pet's travel plans.