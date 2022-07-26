Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly 200 UAE travellers for free to mystery destination

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will fly 200 UAE travellers to a mystery destination next month.

Travellers with a sense of adventure are sought to fly on the free flight, which is part of the budget airline's summer campaign.

Departing from Abu Dhabi International Airport on Friday, August 26, an Airbus will whisk travellers away to a surprise location.

One hundred winners and their travel partner will spend a weekend overseas, but Wizz Air aren't saying where. Photo: Unsplash / Anastasia Nelen

Two nights hotel accommodation and travel insurance are also provided by Wizz Air, but holidaymakers won't know where they're going until they get there.

The return flight will land back in the UAE on Sunday, August 28.

Read more Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch low-cost flights to the Maldives

Travellers keen to get a seat on the flight have been asked to share their most memorable travel moments on Instagram, alongside the hashtag #GetLostwithWizz.

Wizz Air must also be tagged in the post, which needs to be live on Instagram before midnight on August 7.

If you want to win, then find your most creative, adventurous, exciting or funny travel pictures and get posting. The airline will also take rates of engagement on Instagram into consideration.

It will select 100 winners for the flight and each traveller can bring along a flight buddy of their choice.

Wizz Air promises the trip will be a “packed weekend full of unmissable travel experiences”.

“We are very excited to launch our ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition, with a flight to an exciting, yet unknown destination,” said Michael Berlouis, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. "Whether it’s a vibrant city or natural paradise, the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network offers exotic, culturally rich, and diverse destinations."

Wizz Air recently launched low-cost flights from Abu Dhabi to the Maldives. Photo: Heritance Aarah Maldives

Launched in 2019, the Abu Dhabi branch of the low-cost airline currently flies to more than 21 destinations from the UAE capital. Travellers signing up for the contest could be heading to Amman to explore Jordan’s ancient treasures, soaking up culture and charm in Kutaisi, Georgia, or enjoying Khareef season in Salalah, Oman.

Wizz Air also recently launched low-cost flights to the Maldives, with one-way fares staring at less than Dh400. The Indian Ocean holiday hotspot is traditionally known as a destination for luxury travel and Wizz Air is the first budget airline to operate commercial direct flights from Abu Dhabi to the archipelago.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch low-cost flights to the Maldives — in pictures