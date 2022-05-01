Emirates boarding pass unlocks discounts across Dubai this summer

Anyone travelling on Emirates between May 1 and September 30 should remember to keep hold of their boarding pass, as it's more than simply a way to get on the flight.

For five months, boarding passes will also unlock a whole host of discounts and deals throughout Dubai as the airline has unveiled its My Emirates Pass summer promotion.

Customers can show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification at hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets for a number of discounts.

During May, anyone landing in Dubai with Emirates can also enjoy a free Dubai Marina Cruise. No pre-booking is necessary, as travellers can simply show a boarding pass, either digital or printed, at Tour Dubai's Marina Sightseeing Cruise ticketing counter on the day between 10am and 4pm.

Hundreds of stores, spas, restaurants, hotels, salons and attractions are participating in the promotion throughout the summer.

For example, various offers are available at top designer brands and stores, such as Harvey Nichols, Calvin Klein, Moschino and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as high-street favourites such as Bath & Body Works.

Discounts of between 10 per cent and 30 per cent on services and treatments are being offered at spas, salons and beauty parlours across the city, including Rossano Ferretti Salon and Armani Spa.

Get discounts or buy-one-get-one-free on tickets for La Perle, a Dubai Creek Dhow Cruise, The Green Planet and At The Top in Burj Khalifa, to name a few.

Other participating attractions include Aquaventure at Atlantis, The Palm, IMG World of Adventure and Arabian Adventures.

Participating restaurants include Belgian Cafe, Urth Caffe, Boca, Nomad, Double Decker, Giraffe and La Tablita. Various discounts are being offered at each venue, including deals on the total bill or select dishes.

For a full list of offers available, click here.

