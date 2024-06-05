Hotel Insider: First review of Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Edition

The latest five-star hotel to spring up on Saudi Arabia’s shimmering coastline, the Jeddah Edition, brings Studio 54 founder Ian Schrager’s ultra-trendy minimalist interiors and laid-back lifestyle vibes to the kingdom for the first time.

There has been a flurry of luxury hotel openings in the Red Sea, plus additions in Riyadh that have turned the capital into a buzzy dining destination. However, Jeddah on Saudi Arabia's west coast has seen far fewer high-end openings. The first Edition hotel in Saudi Arabia has changed that, adding to the brand’s resorts in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, New York, Madrid and more than a dozen other destinations around the world.

The National checked in for an exclusive first review of the hotel on Jeddah’s Corniche to see how things are shaping up a month after its soft launch.

The welcome

The boutique hotel is quickly becoming the place to see and be seen. Photo: Scott Campbell

From the moment you walk through the foliage-surrounded sliding doors, the Edition’s signature scent of black tea and cedarwood with smoky top notes sets a sophisticated tone.

The light play is beautiful, spilling in from towering windows, casting streaks of sunshine through a dramatic orange acrylic sphere in the airy lobby which has custom-brushed oak walls and travertine floors.

Staff dressed in black complete check-in procedures behind a solid walnut desk tucked in an alcove, then it’s off to the room. Subtle pops of colour begin by the elevators, featuring a swirly tinted glass mirror by renowned French artist Christophe Gaignon.

The neighbourhood

The low-rise hotel boasts an unbeatable spot at Jeddah Yacht Club & Marina, the city’s glittering new dining district with hotspots such as LA's Madeo and Emmy Squared Pizza a short distance away.

Rooms overlook one of the most exciting corners of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Circuit – the world’s fastest Formula One track – or the mast-shaped yacht clubhouse, which twinkles against the night sky.

The room

Rooms come with spacious balconies boasting impressive views. Photo: Scott Campbell

The Jeddah Edition’s 52 spacious rooms and 11 suites flaunt the brand’s signature understated aesthetic. Creamy white oak spaces are an oasis of calm, fusing old and new together via black-and-white photos of old Jeddah, and breezy terraces flanked with potted bushes.

When entering the room, the curtains automatically pull back, flooding the space with daylight and revealing epic views. An arrival gift of dates and Zamzam water from a sacred well in nearby Makkah, where millions of Muslims perform Hajj and Umrah each year, adds a welcome local touch.

I enjoy relaxing on the comfy chaise longue and later indulge in a long soak under the travertine bathroom’s rainfall shower, complete with custom Le Labo amenities. When it's time to get ready, a full-length mirror tucked discretely into the wardrobe is convenient.

The service

During opening months, hotels can often be chaotic as all of the elements come together, but there’s no sign of that here. Staff, mostly Saudi locals who flawlessly switch between Arabic and English, are charming and upbeat, with several bringing experience from Edition properties around the world or other luxury hotels in Jeddah.

The guest experience team can arrange tours of the city's historical Al Balad district accompanied by local guides, something well worth doing. A wander through the quaint alleyways at this bustling Unesco World Heritage Site is an invitation to marvel at magnificent coral stone buildings with intricate wooden balconies and latticed windows, some dating back hundreds of years.

The scene

The Jeddah Edition marks the upscale hotel brand's expansion into Saudi Arabia, and its 20th global outpost. Photo: Scott Campbell

Although it’s early days, there is a buzz around the hotel and it’s fast becoming one of the city’s places to be and be seen.

By day, the lobby lounge is a tranquil space with an upbeat playlist of house and funk from artists such as Jalen Ngonda and Satin Jackets. By night, the curvy cream sofas quickly fill up with locals in immaculate red-and-white ghutras and stylish jewelled abayas.

The immaculate rooftop pool deck, with bougainvillea-shaded cabanas and plush white sun loungers, evokes Mediterranean beach club vibes and offers the very best views over the F1 track.

Outside, lush garden seating areas under towering palm trees lead to the Yacht Club promenade, where guests can marvel at enormous boats owned by the kingdom’s elite.

The food

Helmed by chef Cedric Vongerichten, Maritime offers exceptional French-Asian cuisine. Photo: Scott Campbell.

Menus by Cedric Vongerichten (son of chef Jean-Georges) draw on pan-Asian influences with a French twist, inspired by his Bangkok childhood and love of Indonesian cuisine through his Jakarta-born wife Ochi.

At the signature restaurant Maritime, guests can enjoy sharing-style dishes such as crispy baby squid with galangal emulsion and coriander (SAR105; $28), must-order corn fritters tossed in kecap manis soy sauce (SAR50), and lamb shank with crunchy okra (SAR235) paired with non-alcoholic mocktails such as a ginger honey saffron spritz (SAR65).

In the expansive lobby lounge next door, guests can savour local coffees, a wide selection of teas, flaky fruit tarts and light bites from chef Vongerichten. The excellent arancini balls topped with pickled red onion (SAR65) should not be missed.

The fourth-floor rooftop restaurant serves wood-fired Mediterranean dishes with subtle local infusions, such as sea bass with hand-cut potato fries and caramelised onions (SAR48), best enjoyed poolside with frozen pressed juices and iced frappes.

Highs and lows

The sheer number of beautiful spaces to relax in is a highlight. From the airy lobby with its dramatic art installations to the lush garden seating area and the chic rooftop pool deck, there are plenty of places to explore.

It's still in soft launch so a few areas are yet to open, including the spa and the Den, an oak-panelled cigar lounge with rich brown armchairs serving bespoke coffees and mocktails. The hotel expects to open these within the next few weeks.

The insider tip

The Penthouse at Jeddah Edition. Photo: Marriott International

It's certainly not cheap, but if you can afford it, check in to the Penthouse (from SAR45,000). With its lushly landscaped wraparound terrace overlooking the F1 track, direct access to the rooftop pool via a private staircase and a grand dining room with a white marble table that seats 10, it’s the ultimate splurge.

The verdict

The Jeddah Edition injects a refreshing wave of sophistication into Saudi Arabia’s western coastline with a chic, minimalist design and impeccable service.

The bottom line

Opening room rates start at SAR2,600, including taxes, for a deluxe king city view room; check-in is at 3pm and checkout at noon; www.editionhotels.com

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future