Janu Dubai from luxury hotel brand Aman Group set to open in 2027

Luxury hotel group Aman is bringing its new social-centric brand Janu to the UAE, with a project that will “redefine Dubai's skyline”.

Aman Group chairman and chief executive Vlad Doronin has revealed that Janu Dubai will open in the city's DIFC in 2027, the same year that Aman Dubai will welcome guests to its new beachfront home in Jumeirah 2.

The Janu Dubai skyscraper, which will have 150 rooms, residences and a private members' club, is being designed by Pritzker prize-winning firm Herzog & de Meuron and developed by H&H Development.

Doronin told The National: “One of the most remarkable aspects is the building's unique design with its dramatic white architectural structure and curved forms.

“This innovative concept promises to redefine the city’s skyline and provide our guests with a built environment that will deliver an extraordinary experience.”

Embracing urban nature

Janu Dubai is also meant to foster “a connection to nature”, something that poses a challenge given that the hotel is being built in one of the world's busiest urban financial districts.

“Creating a connection to nature in the heart of DIFC is a significant opportunity that Janu Dubai will fully embrace,” said Doronin.

“We plan to incorporate extensive greenery indoors and outdoors, with abundant planting, gardens, and spacious balconies and terraces. The design will seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing guests to enjoy the natural environment even in an urban setting.”

Janu Dubai will be a gleaming white skyscraper in the heart of DIFC. Photo: Aman Group

Luxury rooms and suites will have views of the city towards the Burj Khalifa on one side, and garden views on the other. Balconies with private pools and extensive greenery will allow guests to make the most of the hotel's location in the heart of Dubai.

A host of F&B concepts are part of the plan, bringing new offerings to DIFC's competitive hospitality scene, including restaurants with expansive terraces.

Doronin added: “Janu Dubai will feature a variety of cuisines including signature Janu offerings, similar to those at Janu Tokyo, as well as new dining concepts inspired by the destination.”

If it's anything like Janu Tokyo – the first hotel from Aman's new brand, which opened in the Japanese capital in March – guests will be able to look forward to concepts rooted in Asian culinary traditions and inspired by European eateries, as well as with some Arabian influences.

Wellness is one of the core concepts of the brand, and Janu Dubai will have a spa combining practices and philosophies from various cultures. Fitness facilities, including high-impact group classes, personal well-being sessions and modern spaces for socialising and post-workout relaxation, will appeal to health-conscious travellers looking to stay on track.

The ultra-luxury resort will have gardens cascading to the beach, infinity swimming pools and a luxury Aman Spa. Photo: Aman

Since it opened three months ago, the first Janu hotel has received an “exceptional” response, according to Doronin, who notes that the brand is attracting both new and returning travellers, including those from the GCC.

“The hotel opened during sakura season and was fully booked," he said. “Almost three-quarters of our guests at Janu Tokyo are new to the Aman Group, which shows the strong appeal and widespread interest Janu has generated among global travellers.

“Bookings from the GCC region have been particularly steady for the hotel’s premier and corner suites, and the Janu Suite, with its three adjoining rooms, has been well-requested since opening in March.”

Arriving in the Middle East

After nearly four decades of operations without a presence in the Middle East, the Aman Group now has plans for two hotels in Dubai, plus three properties in Saudi Arabia's AlUla, Wadi Safar and Diriyah Gate.

“The Middle East is an important market for us, and opening in Dubai has long been a part of this vision,” said Doronin.

“We have been offered many sites and projects over the years, but I am very specific about what we move forward with. The unique and prime position we secured on Jumeirah Beach was the best address in Dubai for Aman, and we found an exceptional location within DIFC that perfectly aligns with Janu’s energetic spirit.”

The twin resort concept in Dubai follows a similar set-up in Tokyo, where Janu's launch followed the opening of Aman Tokyo in 2014, and the two hotels complementing one another.

Janu Tokyo opened in March. Photo: Aman Resorts

Rates have not yet been announced for Janu Dubai, but reservations will be more affordable than at sister hotel Aman Dubai, which is set to be the city's most expensive resort.

In Japan, Janu Tokyo rates in June start from Dh3,846 per night, while rates at Aman Tokyo are from Dh7,388.

“The choice between Janu and Aman depends on the purpose of the guest's trip and the desired experience,” said Doronin. “Aman Dubai will provide a serene beachside retreat centred around privacy and seclusion, while Janu Dubai will be integrated into the vibrant heart of DIFC’s community, appealing to those seeking a dynamic experience and connections with like-minded individuals.”