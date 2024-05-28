Umm Al Quwain to open world's first eco-friendly, glass-domed mangrove glamping retreat

Umm Al Quwain is pushing forward with plans to invest in nature-positive tourism projects with the announcement of the world’s first eco-friendly, glass-domed mangrove glamping site.

The northern emirate will welcome travellers to Luxeglamp UAQ, a retreat nestled among mangrove trees. Guests will sleep inside bubble-shaped structures that reflect the sunlight and surrounding natural beauty, with the site aiming to offer an immersive experience.

Indian company Luxeglamp is behind the new destination, which is scheduled to open in early 2025. It is the company's third eco-glamping project, with resorts in Kodaikanal, in India's Tamil Nadu state, and Munnar, in Kerala.

“Several factors encouraged us to embark on this exciting endeavour,” Antony Thomas, chief executive and founder of Luxeglamp, told The National. “Firstly, the reserve's rich biodiversity and well-preserved ecosystem provide the perfect backdrop for our sustainable and eco-conscious glamping offering. Additionally, the reserve's strategic location nestled along the UAE's stunning coastline, offers unrivalled access to both land and water-based activities, this allows us to curate a diverse range of experiences that cater to the adventurous spirit of our guests."

With only 10 domes, the boutique resort will offer travellers views of Umm Al Quwain's mangroves and the Arabian Gulf. Each accommodation measures about 1,000 square feet, including a terrace with a wooden patio, plunge pool, hammock and private sauna.

Guests can reach their glass domes using a wooden walkway that winds through the mangroves. During their stay, visitors will be able to take part in activities including kayaking, nature walks and stargazing. Luxeglamp will also have its own spa and an on-site restaurant that will be open to the public.

“This will be the world’s first luxury, glass-dome project in a mangrove,” Thomas said during an event on Monday, when the foundation stone of the project was laid.

Luxeglamp was founded in 2019 and launched its first eco-glamping project in the Poombarai in Kodaikanal. The village is surrounded by forest.

A rendering of the eco-glamping site that is set to open in Umm Al Quwain in early 2025. Photo: Luxeglamp

The company’s second resort opened in 2023 in Poopara, in the picturesque Munnar hill station. The retreat is known for its beautiful setting, where guests wake up in bubble-style tents to unrivalled views of the valleys and lakes.

Environmental conservation will be a key part of the retreat in the UAE, said Thomas, who is on a mission to make the project carbon neutral. Solar power and greywater treatments are part of the plans and there will be no single-use plastics at the site. The retreat is also designed to be minimally invasive to the environment, with no permanent construction.

This eco-friendly focus aligns with Umm Al Quwain's commitment to responsible tourism. The emirate is rich in marine and coastal biodiversity, with an abundance of mangrove trees and seagrass beds.

In 2022, Umm Al Quwain announced a tourism model that champions the preservation of coastal and desert ecosystems, while protecting its archaeological and heritage sites.