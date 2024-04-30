The 50 best beaches in the world in 2024: Trunk Bay in US Virgin Islands crowned champion

A 4km stretch of coastline in the Caribbean has been named the best beach in the world.
Trunk Bay in the US Virgin Islands is ranked first in a new top-50 list. Famed for its super soft sand, crystal clear waters and colourful coral reefs, the stretch of coast on St Johns Island gives off quintessential Caribbean vibes.
Set in the protected Virgin Islands National Park, the beach is named after leatherback turtles – locally known as trunks – who flock to the bay for its sheltered waters. It also attracts oodles of holidaymakers who come to swim its self-guided underwater snorkelling trail.
“One of the world’s most picturesque beaches, this spot has clear blue waters, sparkling white sand, and a beautiful mountain backdrop,” said Savanna Crowell, one of the judges for the World’s 50 Best Beaches.
The list was compiled by sun care brand Banana Boat, which collaborated with 1,000 travel journalists and influencers to compile the best coastal locations around the globe.
Italy’s Cala Marilou beach in Sicily took the second spot on the list. Accessible only by boat or hiking trails, the small cove is surrounded by towering cliffs and lush greenery and is best visited off-season when beachgoers are likely to have the shoreline largely to themselves.
Completing the top three is another Caribbean shoreline. Meads Bay in Anguilla is lauded for its turquoise waters and sunset views and remains largely uncrowded most of the year.
Beaches in Australia, French Polynesia, Greece, Indonesia, the Seychelles and – perhaps surprisingly given the country's current civil unrest – Myanmar, round out the top 10.
Italy has three entries in the top 50, while the Seychelles and the Philippines have two a-piece.
The top 10 best beaches in the world
1. Trunk Bay, US Virgin Islands
2. Cala Mariolu, Italy
3. Meads Bay, Anguilla
4. Entalula Beach, Philippines
5. Voutoumi Beach, Greece
6. Turquoise Bay, Australia
7. Pink Beach, Indonesia
8. Anse Georgette, Seychelles
9. Green Lagoon, French Polynesia
10. Horse Shoe Island, Myanmar
New countries on the list this year include England via Kynance Cove in Cornwall, Japan via Aharen Beach on Tokashiki Island, Venezuela's Cayo de Agua and Panama's Cayo Zapatillax. Beaches in St Barth, Aruba, Curaçao and Myanmar are also included for the first time.
Less conventional destinations making the cut in 2024 include Iceland's Diamond Beach – famed for its sparkling icebergs and ranking at number 42 – and Norway's Puinn Sand Beach in the Arctic Circle, which ranked 18th in the world.
“Our 2024 list is a reflection of the countless days spent by our judges, Beach Ambassadors and World’s 50 Best team discovering beaches around the world,” said Tine Holst, co-founder of The World's 50 Best Beaches.
“Our list will help inspire travellers to leave the beaten path behind and enjoy the most stunning and relaxing beaches on earth.”
Lucky Bay in Australia – the world’s best beach in 2023 according to the company – did not rank in the top 50 this year.
The list spans countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and Oceania. There are no Middle Eastern beaches included on the list despite the region being home to stunning coastlines such as Egypt's Blue Lagoon in Dahab, Oman's Al Mughsail Beach in Salalah, Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Beach and Dubai's JBR Beach which was recently named as one of the top 10 beaches in the world by BeachAtlas.
The best of the rest
11. Calo Des Moro, Spain
12. Le Morne Beach, Mauritius
13. Aharen Beach, Japan
14. Lanikai Beach, Hawaii
15. One Foot Island, Cook Islands
16. Playa Balandra, Mexico
17. Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos
18. Puinn Sand Beach, Norway
19. Cala Goloritze, Italy
20. Anchor Bay Beach, Australia
21. Gardner Bay, Ecuador
22. Anse Source D'argent, Seychelles
23. Freedom Beach, Thailand
24. Cayo De Agua, Venezuela
25. Praia Da Marinha, Portugal
26. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
27. Grote Knip, Curaçao
28. Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda
29. Fteri Beach, Greece
30. Maundays Bay, Anguilla
32. Boulders Beach, South Africa
33. Wharton Beach, Australia
34. Grand Anse, Grenada
35. Baia Do Sancho, Brazil
36. Kelebekler Vadisi Beach, Turkey
37. Colombier Beach, St. Barth
38. Playa Xpu Ha, Mexico
39. Kelingking Beach, Indonesia
40. Kapalua Bay Beach, Hawaii
41. Diamond Beach, Iceland
42. Pipe Creek Sandbar, Bahamas
43. Cayo Levantado, Dominican Republic
44. Henderson Beach, Florida
45. Bon Bon Beach, Philippines
46. Cathedral Cove Beach, New Zealand
47. Varadero Beach, Cuba
48. Kynance Cove, UK
49. Eagle Beach, Aruba
50. Rabbit Beach, Italy