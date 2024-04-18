Emirates reopens check-in for flights at Dubai airport following floods

Live updates: Emirates hit by severe storms

Travellers hoping to leave Dubai on Emirates flights can once again check in for their journeys.

That's after the airline resumed check-in services for flights departing from the world's busiest airport on Thursday morning.

“Customers departing Dubai can now check in for their flights,” a representative for Emirates told The National.

However, the airline is urging people not to travel to the airport if flights have not been confirmed.

“Please make your way to the airport only if you have a confirmed flight booking, as the airport remains congested," it said.

Travellers should still expect delays to arriving and departing flights, even when flights has been confirmed. Emirates has apologised for the travel disruption, which came after the UAE faced record-breaking rainfall and severe storms that grounded some flights and restricted access to Dubai airport.

Read more UAE flight delays: Why travellers should not go to Dubai Airport and what to do instead

“Emirates extends our sincerest apologies to impacted customers who have experienced delays and disruption to their travel plans caused by bad weather and road conditions. We appreciate how difficult it is for everyone affected," the representative said.

“While some customers have been able to return home or reach their destination, we are aware that many are still waiting to get on flights. Our teams are working hard to restore our scheduled operations, as well as secure accommodation and other amenities for affected customers at the airport."

Travellers who have had flights cancelled should contact their booking agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options. Flights to many destinations will be full over the coming days as the airline works to transport passengers whose travel plans were interrupted due to the flooding in Dubai.

Emirates's remote check-in locations – in Ajman and Dubai International Financial Centre – are also open for travellers with confirmed flights.

Travellers remain stranded inside Dubai International Airport

People wait for their flight after a rainstorm hits Dubai, causing delays at Dubai International Airport. Reuters

Many passengers remain stuck at Dubai airport, but authorities are working to provide food, drinks and accommodation.

In Emirates Terminal 3, restaurants are open and accepting food vouchers distributed to passengers.

Taxi services are slowly returning to normal, and the Dubai metro is also running to and from the airport.

On Thursday morning, Dubai Airport Authority announced that international flights were once again able to land at Terminal 1 at DXB.

Some flights had been prevented from landing at the terminal following the storm on Monday and Tuesday.

Travellers should only go to Terminal 1 if their flights have been confirmed, and passengers should contact their airline to confirm the status of their flight.