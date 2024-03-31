Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares for surge in visitors during final 10 days of Ramadan

Preparations have begun at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque for the final 10 days of Ramadan, considered the most important phase of the holy month.

Mosque authorities say mobile information stations have been set up to accommodate a surge in devotees, while the centre's switchboard services has doubled its number of staff to efficiently handle increased volume of calls and inquiries during this period.

The mosque scheduled the late night Tahajjud prayer at midnight. Visiting hours will conclude at 11.30pm throughout the week for the duration of this period. The centre is otherwise open round the clock with night tours for visitors.

The mosque’s courtyard has also been outfitted with more than 1,500 carpets. More than 70 electric vehicles have been added to facilitate the movement of devotees from parking areas to the prayer halls, with priority given to the elderly and those with special needs.

Iftar meals being distributed to visitors at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National.

This year, the centre has added 1,800 parking spaces on Grand Mosque Street opposite Gate of Coexistence - Number 7, as well as at other locations, including Zayed Sports City, Erth Hotel and near the Oasis of Dignity.

A shuttle bus service to the mosque is also available from these locations.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority's ambulances and civil defence teams will be on standby at the mosque.

The mosque has also enlisted 580 volunteers to work alongside the centre's employees, the Emirates Red Crescent, police officers, paramedics and the civil defence.

More than 570,113 people have visited the mosque since Ramadan began, authorities said. Of this, 164,704 attended prayers, 194,978 were guests and 210,431 attended the daily iftar gathering.

Last year, more than 850,000 people visited the site during Ramadan with more than 1.5 million free iftar meals served at the mosque.

One of the UAE's most popular sites, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is the largest of its kind in the country, spreading across 22,000 square metres. It can host more than 40,000 worshippers at once. Besides its religious significance, it highlights the legacy of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and commemorates his values, memory, qualities and contributions to humanity.