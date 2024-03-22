Best Eid staycations in the UAE, from luxury resorts and mountain cabins to glamping

With Eid Al Fitr just around the corner, if you're not heading overseas for the holidays, it might be a good time to take a staycation for a change of scenery and some much-needed rest and recreation.

The first day of the Eid holiday is predicted to fall on April 10 with most people enjoying either a four or five-day holiday.

Hotels across the country have plenty of Eid offers available to book, whether you fancy a beachfront stay on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, a scenic escape in Fujairah or an adventure in the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah. Here are 13 of the best deals available this Eid Al Fitr, with something to suit everyone.

1. Hatta is calling at Terra Cabins by JA Hatta Fort Hotel

With peak views of the Hajar Mountain range, the cabins come with all the amenities you need for a comfortable getaway. Photo: JA Resorts and Hotels

Eid Al Fitr marks the perfect time to make a break for the mountains, with a stay in the Terra Cabins at JA Hatta Fort Hotel. With pinewood facades and peak views of the Hajar Mountain range, these cabins come with all the amenities you need for a comfortable getaway including walk-in rain showers, multimedia projectors, minibars and comfortable beds.

Guests can use all of the facilities at the JA Hatta Fort Hotel including swimming pools, in-room dining, restaurants and leisure activities. There’s a two-night minimum stay over Eid to avail of the JA Moments offer which includes discounted rates and daily breakfast. And there are pet-friendly cabins too if you want to bring your pet along.

From Dh4,171 excluding taxes for two nights, two adults and two children under six; JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hatta; www.jaresortshotels.com

2. Waterfront views at Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain

The Vida Beach Resort is set along the beautiful coastline, with chic decor. Photo: Vida Hotels & Resorts

Rolling waves and a pristine shoreline are on offer at Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain this Eid Al Fitr. Less than an hour from Dubai, the compact emirate has gorgeous natural surrounding and interesting historical sites as well as being home to Dreamland Aqua Park – a brilliant day out for families, and a lot cheaper than many alternatives across the UAE.

The Vida Beach Resort is set along the beautiful coastline, with chic decor inside as well as being both family and pet-friendly. Even better, over Eid they have 20 per cent off on staycation rates for UAE residents.

Rates from Dh1,253 over Eid; Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain; www.vidahotels.com

Read The National's first-hand hotel review of the property here.

3. Serenity and scenic views at Banyan Tree Dubai

Banyan Tree Dubai is a beachside resort on Bluewaters Island. Photo: Banyan Tree Dubai

You can be among the first to stay at Banyan Tree Dubai on Bluewaters Island. A world of serenity awaits at this tranquil escape right on the waterfront.

Hip Chinese dining at Demon Duck, impressive international cuisine at Alizee and lazy days around one of the city’s biggest swimming pool complexes are all on the menu for your stay. Children will love the splash park and children's club, and you’ll also have front-row seats to Dubai’s Eid fireworks from the spacious balcony.

This Eid, there's up to 20 per cent off room rates, plus daily breakfast, early check-in and late check-out. Guests can also enjoy 20 per cent discount on dining and spa services.

Rates from Dh2,200, including breakfast; Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island; www.banyantree.com

4. Kid-tastic fun at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

The hotel has nine restaurants, a children’s spa and an action-packed water park with cliff-diving platforms. Photo: Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is a family-friendly playground inspired by Thailand and Arabia. Over Eid, you can book an all-inclusive packages at the resort that allows children to eat ice cream, take part in fun activities and have yet another apple juice without parents having to worry about being hit with a huge bill at the end of the stay.

With nine restaurants, a children’s spa and an action-packed water park with cliff-diving platforms, rope-climbing course and small splash pad, the whole family will have plenty to do over the holidays.

Rates from Dh2,000; Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Dubai Islands; www.centarahotelsresorts.com

Read The National's review of the hotel here

5. A desert embrace at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Abu Dhabi

Qasr Al Sarab Desort Resort by Anantara is around two and a half hours from Dubai and well worth the drive. Photo: Anantara

The desert is waiting this Eid Al Fitr at the truly stunning Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara. Set in Abu Dhabi's Empty Quarter, it’s around two and a half hours from Dubai and well worth the drive.

Burnt orange dunes and serenity abound at this Arabian-style resort where you can unwind by the lagoon-like swimming pool, head out on a nature walk, try some desert activities or indulge at the spa, where there's a multitude of treatments on offer. There’s also several dining options including a stunning rooftop bar which is the perfect spot for sundowners.

Half board stays in a Deluxe Garden Room start from Dh2,700 over Eid; Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Abu Dhabi; www.anantara.com

6. A city stay at Address Sky View in Dubai

The infinity pool, located on the hotel's Sky Bridge, offers views of the Burj Khalifa. Photo: Nicolas Dumont

You can grab front row seats to Eid fireworks as well as a stunning city staycation in Downtown Dubai at Address Sky View. The skyscraper hotel has an infinity pool for adults on level 54 where in-water loungers and a huge decking area make the most of the city skyline views.

Qix Kids Club is open to little ones aged four to 12, and the family pool at the lobby level is for everyone. The Sky Retreat package this Eid will get you daily breakfast, 20 per cent off food and beverages and 20 per cent off spa treatments.

Rates from Dh2,349; Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai; www.addresshotels.com

7. Outdoor adventures at Bear Grylls Explorers Camp in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah is offering a stay on the UAE’s tallest mountain – at the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp. Photo: Phillip Durrell RAK

For something a bit different over the coming holidays, Ras Al Khaimah is offering a stay on the UAE’s tallest mountain – at the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp.

Special packages include an overnight stay for two people and three activities per person. Take your pick from high rope courses, abseiling, rock-climbing, hiking, archery or air-rifle shooting. Accommodation comes in the form a shipping container with bunk beds, a picnic table and barbecue facilities.

From Dh449 for two people; Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah; reservations@beargryllscamp.ae

8. Waterside living on Dubai's Queen Elizabeth 2

The QE2 is the place to discover maritime history and enjoy a drink in the city’s oldest pub. Photo: Accor

Dubai’s only floating hotel is welcoming guests on board over the Eid holidays. The QE2 is the place to discover maritime history and enjoy a drink in the city’s oldest pub.

Rooms come with uninterrupted sea views, and if you want to find out more about the fascinating story of the royal ship, a heritage tour shows what life was like on-board the ship during her sailing days.

This Eid, packages include complimentary upgrades to sea-view rooms, daily breakfast, late check-out and a special Eid dinner at Lido Restaurant.

From Dh549 for a classic room; Queen Elizabeth 2, Dubai; www.qe2.com

Read The National's review of the hotel here.

9. Fields of dreams at Al Habtoor Polo Resort in Dubai

Al Habtoor Polo Resort is just 20 minutes from the heart of Dubai but feels a world away. Photo: Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Surrounded by expansive polo fields, the Al Habtoor Polo Resort is just 20 minutes from the heart of Dubai but feels a world away. The equestrian-inspired retreat has a beautiful Andalusian design and a gorgeous palm-lined infinity pool with a swim-up bar.

Active types can enjoy the tennis courts, archery and driving range and there are also equestrian activities on site. Over Eid, guests staying two nights in a deluxe room can enjoy complimentary breakfast at Andalusia restaurant and indulge in afternoon tea at the Equestrian Lounge.

From Dh1,840 per couple; Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Dubai; www.habtoorpoloresort.com

10. East coast vibes at the Address Beach Resort Fujairah

The Address Beach Resort Fujairah is set on the popular coastline of Al Aqah overlooking the ocean. Pawan Singh / The National

On the UAE’s east coast, Fujairah is a stalwart destination when it comes to staycations and one of its most recent additions is offering great deals over the Eid holidays. The Address Beach Resort Fujairah is set on the popular coastline of Al Aqah, and its three swimming pools and spa overlook the ocean.

Backed by the Hajar Mountain range, the temperatures here tend to be a little cooler and the ocean is thriving – with turtles, colourful fish and rays. The hotel’s Adventure Package makes the most of the marine magic, including a stay in a deluxe room with pool view, daily breakfast and a snorkelling trip for two.

From Dh1,700 per night; Address Beach Resort Fujairah, Al Aqah; www.addresshotels.com

11. Go glamping at Pura Eco Retreat Al Ain

A glamping experience awaits at Garden City, at the foot of Jebel Hafeet Mountain. Pura Eco Retreat offers two types of accommodation – a luxury safari-style lodge that's perfect for privacy or fully-equipped bubble dome tents that come with private plunge pools and epic stargazing windows.

The Unesco-listed surroundings are best explored via a nature walk or hiring a bike and you can enjoy a picnic or barbecue in the camp, under the star-filled night sky.

From Dh1,900 including breakfast; Pura Eco Retreat, Al Ain; visitabudhabi.ae

12. Creekside serenity at the Park Hyatt Dubai

With a Riviera vibe along the Dubai Creek, this resort feels like it's been transplanted from the Mediterranean. Photo: Park Hyatt Dubai

The serene Park Hyatt Dubai is the place to escape to this Eid for something special. With a Riviera vibe along the Dubai Creek, this resort feels as though it's been transplanted directly from the Mediterranean.

The Amara Spa is the place to go for pampering while the Lagoon Beach by Twiggy, with its 100m infinity pool and private beach, is the perfect place for adults to unwind. Children can enjoy the family pool and children's club.

Over Eid, guests can enjoy early check-in and late check-out, plus complimentary breakfast and Dh200 towards dining at Brasseries Du Park, Noepe, The Lounge, The Thai Kitchen and Boardwalk.

From Dh2,287; Park Hyatt Dubai; www.hyatt.com

13. A palatial stay at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray offers an opulent stay this Eid Al Fitr. Photo: Jumeirah

Opulent and elegant, the sweeping Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on the West Crescent of Dubai's Palm Jumeirah coastline is one for those looking for an elevated Eid escape.

Inspired by the Ottoman Empire, it is lined with glistening chandeliers and features 30,000 square metres of marble stone. Bragging rights with a stay here come from the fact that the decadent lobby was the setting for a scene in Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.

Action films aside, it's home to a stunning private beach, temperature-controlled infinity pool, fantastic children's club and the country's largest spa. This Eid, UAE residents can enjoy up to 40 per cent off room rates, complimentary breakfast and spa treatment upgrades. An Eid-themed buffet will also be served over the holidays, from Dh260 per person.

From Dh1,504; Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Dubai; www.jumeirah.com