Emirates airline highlights endangered species with new amenity kits

New wildlife-themed amenity kits are being handed out to Emirates airline's long-haul passengers travelling in premium economy and economy cabins.

The free kits, designed in partnership with United for Wildlife, highlight eight of the planet's most endangered species: the green sea turtle, African elephant, blue macaw, gorilla, hammerhead shark, lion, black rhino and the pangolin, which is the most trafficked mammal in the world.

Products in the kits are all reusable and made from washable kraft paper with artworks printed in non-toxic, soy-based ink. There's a toothbrush made from wheat straw and plastic, and socks and eyeshades created with recycled plastic. Bookmarks are also available as part of the collection.

About 100 elephants are poached every day, which means they could become extinct in the wild by 2025, according to United for Wildlife, which was founded in 2014 by Britain's Prince William and The Royal Foundation to tackle the illegal wildlife trade. There are now only 30,000 rhinos left in the world, compared to the 500,000 at the beginning of the 20th century, the organisation adds.

David Fein, co-chair of United for Wildlife, says airlines such as Emirates have an instrumental role to play in fighting back against poachers. “The illegal wildlife trade is international organised crime that is driving many iconic species around the world towards extinction at an alarming rate,” he says.

“Airlines and other transport operators have a huge role to play in disrupting the traffickers' supply chains. Emirates have consistently demonstrated leadership and commitment in tackling this global threat.”

The pangolin, also known as a scaly anteater, is the world's most trafficked mammal. AP Photo

Emirates, which is a member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, says it has zero tolerance towards illegal trade of animals and wildlife products. Emirates SkyCargo, for example, has a complete ban on hunting trophies of elephants, rhinoceros, lions and tigers. Cargo employees, as well as cabin crew, airport services and Emirates Group security team have had wildlife awareness training.

In June, the Dubai airline also achieved Iata Environment Assessment Stage One and the IEnvA Illegal Wildlife Trade module certifications. IEnvA is a world-renowned, comprehensive environmental management system that encompasses responsible practices in aviation, from flight operations to corporate activities.

Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Emirates’ divisional senior vice president of international affairs, said at the time: “In addition to initiatives such as our recent closed loop recycling programme and demonstration flight powered with 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel, we are committed to robust environmental management systems and to driving real change both within our own operations and across the industry.”