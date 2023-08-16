August 26 and 27 to be busiest days at Dubai airport as residents return

Travellers flying to Dubai in the next two weeks can expect the airport to be busy as residents return to the emirate following summer holidays.

About 3.3 million travellers are expected to fly in and out of Dubai International Airport from Wednesday until August 28, according to the latest information from Dubai Airports.

The busiest days for travel will be August 26 and 27, when more than half a million travellers are expected at the airport.

Daily traffic over the coming busy period will average at about 258,000 passengers.

To assist passengers arriving in Dubai, Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities and commercial and service partners. Airport officials have also shared some tips for travellers.

Returning travellers can use Smart Gates to speed up the arrival processes at Dubai Airport. Photo: Dubai Airports

These include advising travellers with children to use dedicated passport control counters in Terminals 1, 2 and 3. The recently opened platformsin the airports arrivals halls, allow children aged four to 12 to stamp their own passport on arrival, parents can also get their passports stamped at the same counter.

Families travelling with children aged 12 and over can use Smart Gates to speed up on-arrival passport control processes.

Roads around the airport are expected to be busy during the peak travel period, and officials at Dubai Airports have reminded passengers that the Dubai Metro is available as one way to beat the traffic. Metro stations are located in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 at DXB.

Designated car parks are open for people picking up passengers from the airport, and drivers are reminded that the arrivals forecourts at Terminal 1 and 3 are limited for public transport and authorised airport vehicles only.

Many UAE residents travelled out of the country in July as hundreds of schools broke up for a long summer holiday.

For many schools in the country, such as British and American establishments, the end of August will bring the start of the 2023-2024 academic year.