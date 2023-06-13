BTS 10th anniversary: Places superfans can visit in South Korea

BTS are celebrating their 10th anniversary.

In honour of the occasion, here are 10 places a member of Army – the affectionate name for the group's loyal fan base – may wish to visit while in South Korea that have ties to the band.

Whether it's a photoshoot from an album, an old restaurant favourite or an area where a music video was filmed, here are some hot spots to try.

1. Jumunjin Beach bus stop, Gangneung

This bus stop nicknamed “Bangtan Bus Stop”, near Jumunjin Beach, isn’t real – it was a prop built for photographs used as the jacket of BTS’s 2017 special album You’ll Never Walk Alone. It has grown to become a popular tourist attraction with many visiting the spot to recreate photos.

2. Yoojung Sikdang, Gangnam

The restaurant in Gangnam is one that was visited by BTS during their early days before they became global superstars. Yoojung Sikdang was also featured in the variety show Rookie King BTS, which documents the band’s lives while training. The spot is owned by an elderly couple who are fans of BTS and have since decorated the inside in support.

3. Lake 192, Chuncheon

The idyllic lakeside spot is where BTS filmed their reality show BTS In the Soop, which revolves around the group swapping their city lives for a more remote location. The home, which won a Korea Architecture Award, is available to rent on Airbnb in the lakeside city of Chuncheon. It can fit up to 16 guests in its eight bedrooms, with five full bathrooms.

4. Iryeong Station, Gyeonggi

The abandoned train station is another location made popular after BTS music video, with one filmed there in 2017. The video for Spring Day shows members huddled up at the stop waiting for the train to arrive during a snowy day. The spot is a closed platform that has not functioned since 2004 but many fans still visit.

5. Bomun Tourist Complex, Gyeongju

The idyllic spot was used during a shoot for the photobook accompanying The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1 album. Members are pictured among the cherry blossoms with lush greenery in the background. However, the space has become more tourist-friendly with attractions such as a spa and the K-pop Museum, which claims to be the first solely dedicated to the country's 100 years of K-pop.

6. Gyeongbokgung Palace, Jongno

Although the palace is already a well-known tourist attraction in Seoul, BTS brought further attention to it after performing their song Idol wearing traditional hanbok on the grounds in September 2020. The spot was built in 1395 and is the largest palace built by the Joseon dynasty.

7. Maengbang Beach, Gangwon

The serene beach was the place where BTS held a photo shoot for their album Butter. It has brought more tourists to Gangwon since BTS visited, reportedly receiving up to 8,000 in a day. The famously bright-coloured beach chairs and umbrellas are still up, as is the referee’s chair that RM poses next to.

8. National Museum of Korea, Seoul

Another notable tourist attraction, the museum in Seoul is where BTS filmed their "Dear class of 2020" speech before they performed a medley of songs such as Boy With Luv, Spring Day and Mikrokosmos. The museum spans three floors and six galleries with a diverse collection of more than 310,000 artefacts from the Palaeolithic Period to the early 20th century.

9. Banpo Hangang Park, Seoul

The attraction by the Han River was featured in BTS’ Life in Seoul, a short promotion video of the capital city. In it, BTS are seen around some of Seoul’s most popular attractions including the park where they are enjoying a picnic with pizza and chicken while overlooking the river. It is also home to the city's night market and offers a spot to see the Banpo Bridge Moonlight Rainbow Fountain.

10. Hybe Insight, Gangnam

The cultural museum aims to showcase Hybe's many artists including BTS. It used to be at the company's headquarters in Yongsan, but has now been moved to a new location in Gangnam. Other K-pop stars under Hybe include Seventeen, Enhypen and Tomorrow X Tomorrow.