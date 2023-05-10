World’s first Transformers indoor theme parks to open in Saudi Arabia

Toy giant Hasbro and Saudi Entertainment Ventures are teaming up to launch the world’s first Transformers-themed indoor entertainment centres.

The theme parks will open at three of Seven's entertainment destinations in Saudi Arabia.

Each of the parks will have themed attractions and immersive experiences depicting Autobots heroics and the scheming of the Decepticons.

The first of three indoor entertainment centres will open in the Al Hamra district of Riyadh. Photo: Seven

Spanning more than 10,000 square metres and designed to attract visitors of all ages, the first Transformer entertainment centre will open at Seven's entertainment destination in Al Hamra, Riyadh.

Channelling planet Cyberton, it will have ride-based attractions and captivating environments to immerse guests in the action-packed world of the Transfomers.

There will also be plenty of merchandise for sale, including pieces specially developed for the attraction, and themed food and beverage venues to allow travellers to feel like they’ve stepped into the world occupied by Megatron and Optimus Prime.

Guests can enjoy rides and immersive experiences themed around planet Cybertron. Photo: Seven

The Transformers partnership is the latest deal between Hasbro and Seven following the signing of an agreement between the two parties to bring the world’s first Play-Doh attractions to Saudi Arabia.

Eight Play-Doh theme parks are set to open at various locations across the kingdom over the next 10 years.

Designed to inspire creativity and fuel children’s imaginations, the colourful entertainment parks will have multilevel playscapes, sensory discovery areas and more.

“By partnering with Seven in the kingdom, we can bring even more truly unique experiences to fans of Transformers and Play-Doh. We’re sure that these new immersive attractions will entertain and delight generations of fans and families for many years to come,” said Matt Proulx, vice president for location based entertainment at Hasbro, Inc.

The world's first Play-Doh attractions are also opening in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Seven

Public Investment Fund-backed Seven is building more than 21 large-scale entertainment destinations in 14 cities across Saudi Arabia. Projects are opening in Riyadh, Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa and elsewhere, as part of the kingdom's focus on diversifying from oil.