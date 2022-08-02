Marina Rodriguez v Amanda Lemos bout added to UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi

A top strawweight bout between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos has been added to UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

The match-up – which pits the division’s No 3- and No 8-ranked contenders against each other – is the sixth bout booked for the October 22 card at Etihad Arena.

UFC 280 features two world title fights, headlined by Charles Oliveira versus Islam Makhachev in a clash for the vacant lightweight belt.

The UFC confirmed Rodriguez-Lemos on Monday night, with the winner in Abu Dhabi expected to move firmly into title contention.

Rodriguez, the No 3 challenger at strawweight, rides a four-fight win streak, with her most recent victory coming in the split-decision success against Yan Xiaonan at UFC 272 in March.

The Brazilian, 35, has lost only once in her professional career: the narrow split-decision defeat to current strawweight champion Carla Esparza in 2020. Rodriguez’s pro record reads 16-1-2.

Lemos has been in fine form, too, winning six of her past seven in the UFC. The Brazilian, also 35, is coming off this month’s submission victory against Michelle Waterson at UFC Long Island.

Lemos’ defeat in April to former champion Jessica Andrade marked her first loss since 2017. Her record sits at 12-2.

Other than the aforementioned Oliveira-Makhachev, UFC 280 features bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling against former belt-holder TJ Dillashaw, while another former champion in that division, Petr Yan, takes on hugely popular star Sean O’Malley.

Also on the card, in-form lightweights Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot meet in a potential title eliminator, with fast-rising welterweights Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady go head-to-head in the capital, too.

UFC 280 represents the conclusion to Abu Dhabi Showdown week (October 17-23).