More tickets made available for UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi

Additional tickets have gone on sale for UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi next month.

Organisers announced on Thursday that more seats were made available for the previously sold-out event, which takes place at Etihad Arena on October 30. The original batch of tickets had sold out earlier this month. Featuring two world title bouts, UFC 267 marks the conclusion to Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

A press release issued on Thursday read: “With the UFC returning to its international home on Yas Island for the first time since January, tickets for the thrilling finale to Abu Dhabi Showdown Week sold out within two weeks of going on sale.

“In response, the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the organiser of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, has collaborated with Etihad Arena, relevant authorities and stakeholders to release more tickets to excited fans.

“The additional tickets are in full adherence to capacity requirements mandated by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for attendance at live events, and with the emirate recently announcing that international visitors who have had two doses of an approved vaccine can visit Abu Dhabi without having to undergo any quarantine requirements, many more fans from overseas will be expected to snap up the newly released seats.”

The UFC's return to Abu Dhabi for the first time since January, UFC 267 is headlined by Jan Blachowicz’s light-heavyweight title defence against Glover Teixeira, the division’s No 1-ranked contender.

Meanwhile, the night’s other championship bout pits bantamweight belt-holder Aljamain Sterling against former champion Petr Yan in a rematch of their controversial title clash in March.

Sterling won the initial fight via disqualification after Yan was punished for an intentional illegal knee strike in the fourth round. In doing so, Sterling became the first athlete to win a UFC belt by disqualification.

The card for UFC 267 also features the likes of Khamzat Chimaev, Islam Makhachev and Amanda Ribas. The prelims begin at 6:30pm, with the main card commencing at 10pm. Tickets can be found at ticketmaster.ae and etihadarena.ae.