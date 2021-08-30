Islam Makhachev confirmed for UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi

Islam Makhachev, right, during his lightweight bout with Davi Ramos at UFC 242 on September 7, 2019 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. All photos Chris Whiteoak / The National

Islam Makhachev has been confirmed for UFC 267 in October in Abu Dhabi, where he will take on former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

The Dagestan athlete, considered one of the brightest prospects in the UFC, was announced officially on Monday for the October 30 event at Etihad Arena, although it had been mooted for some time.

A heavyweight encounter between Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura has also been confirmed. The UFC 267 card already includes two championship bouts and the eagerly anticipated return of Khamzat Chimaev.

Makhachev and Dos Anjos were scheduled to meet last October, but the latter tested positive for Covid-19. The fight was booked once more for November, only for Makhachev to withdraw because of illness.

A close friend and teammate of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev rides an eight-fight win streak and boasts an overall professional mixed martial arts record of 20-1.

The highly touted Russian, 29, fought last month when he defeated Thiago Moises in Las Vegas. Nurmagomedov, now retired, was in his corner. Makhachev has competed in Abu Dhabi before, sealing a unanimous-decision victory against Davi Ramos at UFC 242 in September 2019.

Dos Anjos, meanwhile, marked his return to lightweight last November by triumphing against Paul Felder via a split decision in their five-round main event, also in Las Vegas. The Brazilian, 36, had not competed in the division since 2016 after suffering back-to-back defeats to Eddie Alvarez and Tony Ferguson.

Dos Anjos held the lightweight belt in 2015 following his dominant victory against Anthony Pettis and went on to successfully defend his crown once – he defeated Donald Cerrone by first-round TKO – before losing it to Alvarez. He is ranked currently as the lightweight division’s No 7 contender, with a record of 30-13. Makhachev sits fifth.

The addition of Makhachev-Dos Anjos enhances an already stacked card for UFC 267. A light-heavyweight championship bout between belt-holder Jan Blachowicz and No 1-contender Glover Teixeira tops the bill, while bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against Petr Yan in a rematch of their March encounter.

Elsewhere, Chimaev returns following a protracted battle with Covid-19 to go up against China’s Li Jingliang, while popular Brazilian Amanda Ribas meets compatriot Virna Jandiroba.

UFC 267 concludes the second Abu Dhabi Showdown Week. Ticket news is expected to come in the next few days.

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

