Alexander Zverev avoids shock exit in French Open thriller against Tallon Griekspoor

Alexander Zverev came though a five-set marathon to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

The German fourth seed was on the brink of a shock exit after falling a break down in the final set against Dutch world No 26 Tallon Griekspoor.

He cut a frustrated figure as he argued with umpire Marijana Veljovic over a line call after Griekspoor secured the break with a volley.

But Zverev hit back to force a deciding set tiebreak and finished with an ace to register a 3-6, 9-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10-3) victory.

“Incredible match, incredible player, unbelievably dangerous. I don’t like to play against him,” said Zverev.

“Credit to him taking it all the way, it was one or two points here and there that made the difference.”

It was Zverev’s first match since a trial over domestic abuse allegations against him – which he denies – opened in Berlin on Friday.

Daniil Medvedev wore a pair of black leggings as he won a tight third-round match against Tomas Machac.

The Russian fifth seed sported the long-legged Lycra under his shorts and socks in a bid to ward off the chilly Paris temperatures.

He soon warmed to his task, though, wrapping up a 7-6 (7-4), 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 victory on Court Suzanne Lenglen to reach the fourth round.

Machac did come up with one spectacular piece of improvisation.

A right-handed player, he switched to play two left-handed forehands in a row to secure a break of the Medvedev serve.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime caused a surprise when he upset American hotshot Ben Shelton.

In a match badly affected by the rain, Auger-Aliassime finished off 15th seed Shelton under the roof on Court Suzanne Lenglen, winning 6-4 6-2 6-1,

Auger-Aliassime, once No 6 in the world but now seeded 21, will face Carlos Alcaraz in round four.