Aryna Sabalenka slumps to shock defeat at DDF Tennis Championships

Second seed loses her first match since winning her second Australian Open title

Aryna Sabalenka's performance declined dramatically after winning the first set against Donna Vekic at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka's performance declined dramatically after winning the first set against Donna Vekic at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Reuters

Jon Turner
Feb 20, 2024
Powered by automated translation

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka fell to a surprise defeat at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

The second seed, inactive since her successful title defence at Melbourne Park last month, took a one set lead against world No 31 Donna Vekic but couldn't capitalise on her advantage, ultimately losing 6-7, 6-3, 6-0.

Vekic has proved something of a problem for Sabalenka over the years and this defeat was her sixth in eight meetings with the Croatian.

More to follow ...

Updated: February 20, 2024, 11:25 AM
TennisWTA Tour
Editor's picks
More from the national