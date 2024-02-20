Aryna Sabalenka slumps to shock defeat at DDF Tennis Championships

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka fell to a surprise defeat at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

The second seed, inactive since her successful title defence at Melbourne Park last month, took a one set lead against world No 31 Donna Vekic but couldn't capitalise on her advantage, ultimately losing 6-7, 6-3, 6-0.

Vekic has proved something of a problem for Sabalenka over the years and this defeat was her sixth in eight meetings with the Croatian.

More to follow ...