2024 WTA Dubai Tennis Championships: When is it, who's playing and are tickets available?

Many of the best tennis players in the world will soon be in Dubai to compete at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as the WTA Tour concludes its Middle East swing.

Here is everything you need to know about the WTA 1000 tournament.

What is it?

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is a professional tennis event that runs for two weeks. The first week is dedicated to the WTA Tour’s women’s tournament and is followed by the ATP Tour’s men’s competition. This year will be the 24th edition of the WTA championship.

When is it?

The 2024 WTA tournament begins on February 18 with the first round of the main draw and concludes on Saturday, February 24, with finals day.

Where is it?

The championships take place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, formerly known as the Aviation Club.

UAE TENNIS Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic lifts the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships trophy after beating Iga Swiatek of Poland in the final on Saturday, February 25, 2023. EPA

Who's playing?

More accurately, who isn’t playing? For many years, Dubai and the Qatar Open traded 1000 status – or its equivalent – but since earning permanent 1000 status, all of the top players have confirmed for this year's tournament.

Every member of the WTA Tour’s ‘Big Four’ will be competing in Dubai: world No 1 Iga Swiatek, Australian Open champion and world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka, US Open champion and world No 3 Coco Gauff and world No 4 Elena Rybakina, who is aiming for the UAE double having won the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open this month.

Further star power is added in the form of Tunisian world No 6 Ons Jabeur, while China’s world No 7 Qinwen Zheng will also play, weeks after reaching the Australian Open final. Barbora Krejcikova, who defeated Swiatek in last year’s final, will return to defend her title.

In all, nine of the world’s top 10 and 17 of the top 20, will compete at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

What is the tournament schedule?

Friday, February 16: Qualifiers

Saturday, February 17: Qualifiers

Sunday, February 18: First round

Monday, February 19: First round

Tuesday, February 20: Second round

Wednesday, February 21: Third round

Thursday, February 22: Quarter-finals

Friday, February 23: Semi-finals

Saturday, February 24: Finals

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available for all seven days of the tournament, according to the tournament website. Tickets come in three tiers: Grandstand, Prime A and Prime B. For the first, second, and third rounds, Grandstand tickets are Dh55, Prime B Dh105 and Prime A Dh160.

For the quarter-finals, Grandstand tickets are Dh160, Prime B Dh210 and Prime A Dh265. Semi-final tickets start at Dh265, with Prime B Dh370 and Prime A Dh420. For finals day, Prime A tickets have sold out, but Grandstand (Dh370) and Prime B (Dh525) are still available.

Will it be broadcast on TV?

For tennis fans in the UAE who want to watch the tournament on television, it will be broadcast live on Dubai Sports. For international viewers, the full list of partner networks can be found here.

For more information about the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, visit the official website.