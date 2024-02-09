Ons Jabeur beaten in quarter-finals of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

An emotional Ons Jabeur saw her Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open campaign ended in the quarter-finals after a straight sets defeat to Beatriz Haddad Maia on Friday evening.

After losing the first set and going down a break in the second, Jabeur looked to have clawed her way back into the match, but the Tunisian was broken again at 4-4 to give her Brazilian opponent the chance to serve for the match.

The second seed could be seen massaging the back of her leg and was in tears ahead of the final game, but composed herself to earn three break points to keep the match alive. However, Haddad Maia held firm and wrapped up the 6-3, 6-4 victory in one-and-a-half hours.

The sixth seed will face either Russian seventh seed Daria Kasatkina or Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the semi-finals.

The other last-four match will be contested by Kazakh top seed Elena Rybakina and Russian eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova.

