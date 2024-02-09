Liudmila Samsonova using last year’s final memories to fuel Abu Dhabi Open bid

Liudmila Samsonova can remember as clear as day last year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open final. In fact, she’s barely been able to forget about it. Unfortunately, it’s not for the right reasons.

The Russian was within touching distance of her fifth WTA Tour title when she had three match points in the second-set tiebreak against Belinda Bencic, having won the first set 6-1. As the short history of this tournament would show, Samsonova did not end up with her arms wrapped around the trophy.

Back for its second edition this week and seeded eighth, Samsonova is playing as if on a mission. She dropped just one game in the first-round demolition of Lesia Tsurenko and conceded just four to Anhelina Kalinina in the second round.

Facing a significant step up in challenge for Friday’s quarter-final against Czech fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova, Samsonova was once again the dominant player, claiming a 7-5, 6-4 victory to maintain her fine form in the capital.

There is certainly something to be said for Samsonova and this tournament. Prior to this week, the world No 15 hadn’t won a match on the WTA Tour this season, slumping to three successive first-round defeats. Yet, she touches down in Abu Dhabi and immediately starts playing like a title contender.

Asked why Abu Dhabi brings out the best in her game, Samsonova said: “The atmosphere at the tournaments in the Middle East is unbelievable. I love to stay and play here, the way they treat us – it’s not only about the court but about everything that comes together.”

While Samsonova admitted last year's final defeat played on her mind, she insisted that the memories are all positive, which is helping to fuel her bid for the title this week.

“This final was in my mind for the rest of the year,” she said. “I was shocked, but in a good way. It was an amazing match, so nothing [negative] to say. I remember the weather conditions so when I arrived here, I knew that the court would be fast, so I was prepared for it.”

Next up is the semi-finals and top seed Elena Rybakina, who should provide yet another stern test. However, there is an argument that Samsonova could be considered the favourite; in addition to her fine form in Abu Dhabi, she has beaten the Kazakh world No 5 in all four previous encounters.

“It’s a good challenge, I have nothing to lose. Elena is already a champion, so all I can do is my best and then we will see,” Samsonova said.

“I’m coming from a period when I didn’t play many matches and I didn’t even play to 60 per cent of my level,” she added. “When I arrived here, the goal was to play as many matches as I can, and I’ve done that so I’m happy and can take a lot of confidence.”

Rybakina booked her place in the last four with a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 win over Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa. It was a far less stressful outing than her second-round win against Danielle Collins on Thursday when Rybakina had to fight back from a set and a break down.

“I’m really happy, especially with the start of the match,” Rybakina said. “I was moving pretty well and hitting the ball well. In the second set, I maybe slowed down a little bit but overall it was a good match for me.”

On the prospect of facing Samsonova and ending her losing run against the Russian, Rybakina said: “She’s a really tough opponent. I’ve not won against her yet so I will try to do my best and we’ll see what’s going to happen.”